Everything We Know About ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen shook the anime community with its second season. Despite MAPPA’s massive hiccups regarding alleged “sweatshop-like conditions,” the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season became a massive hit among fans for its flawless fight scenes and fluid animation.

It looks as if MAPPA is already eyeing a third season for Jujutsu Kaisen. Right after releasing the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, MAPPA greenlit the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will feature the Culling Game Arc from the manga.

What’s in store for season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen? Following the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Culling Game Arc will feature revived sorcerers from hundreds of years ago battling it out with modern-day sorcerers. This includes civilians who were turned into sorcerers in Kenjaku’s colonies. Things look extremely grim, but Megumi, Yuji, and some allies from Jujutsu High will be participating in this sorcery battle royale with the goal of unsealing Gojo Satoru from the Prison Realm.

There is currently no official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and only a trailer has been released. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to a close in March 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the movie, was released in March 2022, a year after the first season of the anime was released. Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season aired its last episode in December 2023.

This may seem like ample time, but many of the animators working on the Jujutsu Kaisen team at MAPPA were reportedly overworked because of the cramped release dates. Ideally, animators should be given more time to recover after working on two seasons of the anime and one movie in the span of three years. But given the previous release dates, it’s speculated that fans might see Jujutsu Kaisen return with its third season either sometime later this year or early in 2025.

