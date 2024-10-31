Billy Maximoff really is just like his mother

A line in an earlier episode of Agatha All Along compared the Teen to his mother. It was part of why we knew Joe Locke’s character was actually Billy Maximoff. But the finale proves they are alike in more ways than one.

**Spoilers for Agatha All Along lie ahead**

In the season finale of Agatha All Along, Billy Maximoff had a lot to figure out. When the road forced Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) to figure out what they wanted and how to get it back, Billy knew what he needed: His brother. Agatha helps Billy find Tommy and lead his soul into a new body, much like what happened with Billy and William Kaplan.

While all that is a fun and fine set up for the future of the Maximoff twins, one reveal was a perfect parallel to WandaVision. Billy goes back home and when he’s in his room, he quickly realizes that the Witches Road may never have existed. Sure, he was there with Agatha’s new coven but that was just because Billy created it. Much like how Wanda Maximoff created her dream version of Westview.

Billy clearly didn’t know it was fake but even Agatha, who knew the road didn’t exist, was intrigued by what could happen. What I love about this twist is that it highlights how both Billy and Wanda have aspects of their power that neither can control.

One of my biggest arguments during the WandaVision era was that Wanda Maximoff was not a villain for a number of reasons. One being that she didn’t really know how her control of Westview and the Hex worked. It is the same reason why Billy is not responsible for the deaths that happened on the Witches Road. But it does make them alike.

Like mother, like son

(Disney+)

Wanda’s chaos magic is seemingly very similar to that of her son’s. But when their emotions get the better of them, their power can take on a mind of its own. Billy’s mind control is tied to his emotions just as his version of chaos magic. Wanda created the Hex out of her grief. My point is that the use of chaos magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often ruled by emotion and that’s okay!

When I watched the Agatha All Along finale, I thought to myself “finally, maybe people will realize Wanda isn’t a villain because of this.” I know that is sad that I had to be grateful a male character highlighting this point but for years, I’d been fighting those who villainized Wanda when parts of her power were out of her control. Now, Billy is showing that it is the same for him.

They really are the definition of “like mother, like son.” But I do think it is a brilliant parallel to have Billy unable to control what his power can create/what his emotions allow him to do with his abilities. Emotion is a powerful tool. The Maximoffs prove that time and time again. But I do love just how much Billy is like Wanda. Down to manipulating reality to the point that it becomes reality.

