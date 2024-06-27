The 13 Best ‘Star Wars’ Audiobooks to Listen to in 2024

Need more Star Wars in your life? Don’t wanna have to use your eyes or your hands to experience it? Audiobooks are your answer. With these 13 Star Wars audiobooks, you can pretend that Force ghosts are speaking these words directly into your mind, leaving you to pilot you X-Wing! Or Subaru!

Ever wondered what happened in the centuries-long span between The Old Republic and the Era of the Empire? With Star Wars: Light of the Jedi: The High Republic, now you don’t have to! This book details the Golden Age of the Jedi, an Era known as The High Republic. What was the High Republic? An era where freedom and liberty ruled, and the Jedi Order was at the height of its power. Good times, good times.

You think the last great Star Wars villain died with Darth Vader drew his last shuddering breath? Thrawn will have you think again. Centered around the life of the infamous Grand Admiral Thrawn, Thrawn details the man’s rise to power. For anyone who knows anything about the Empire, climbing the ranks is no easy feat. You wanna make that omelette? Gotta crack a few eggs. Thrawn dashes the dozen.

Need more Thraw? Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising has you covered. It’s the first book in a Thrawn-centered trilogy, detailing Thrawn’s story outside of The Galaxy origins. Where did he come from? The chaos beyond the Outer Rim, where the alien civilization known as the Chiss Ascendancy rules. After the Chiss capital is attacked, the young Thrawn is dispatched to figure out why.

The second book in the Ascendancy series, Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good continues where Thrawn’s story left off. Fresh from a military victory, Thrawn is now the Ascendancy’s golden boy. But his troubles are far from over. New threats are darkening the Ascendancy’s borders, and Thrawn will once again have to journey into the uncharted Chaos region to face them.

The final installment in the Ascendancy series, Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Lesser Evil shows Thrawn’s peace-loving people slipping closer and closer to war. To stop an all-out slaughter, Thrawn has to delve into the past and figure out the skinny on the Ascendancy’s First Family, the elite house that rules the whole shebang. He might not like the dark secrets he finds.

Rule of Two: Star Wars Legends is about the origin of the Sith. And man is it an ugly one. A genius warrior named Darth Bane was responsible for gutting the old ways of the Sith order and creating a new one from the mess. This order leaves room for only two Sith lords: the one with power, and the other to desire it. Pretty toxic relationship if you ask me.

William Shakespeare’s The Force Doth Awaken is a lost audiobook recorded by William Shakespeare, just after his completion of his final play The Tempest. The story of The Force Awakens is told in Elizabethan English, complete with stanzas of iambic pentameter! Just another example of why Willy Shakes (OK, with some help here from Ian Doescher) was the greatest writer in the English canon.

Did you ever hear the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise? If not, take a listen to Star Wars: Darth Plagueis. That’ll get you up to speed. Who was Darthy P? Only the most powerful Sith Lord ever. A man who could use the Force to create life itself, and stop his loved ones from dying in the process. That kind of playing God meddling never does anyone any good, does it?

Why We Love Star Wars: The Great Moments That Built a Galaxy Far, Far Away is a love letter to the moments that built the franchise. Written by a practical Star Wars scholar Ken Napzok, the author breaks down what he believes to be the cinematic moments that made the franchise the stuff of legends. Why does everyone love it so? Ken has a well-thought-out explanation.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back retells the story of The Empire Strikes Back from 40 alternate perspectives in stories written by 40 acclaimed authors. Ever wonder what a nameless droid had to say about the battle between Light and Dark? Now you don’t have to. From A Certain Point of View puts side characters in the spotlight to show the fifth film from new angles.

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark is an audiobook retelling stories from the Emmy Award-winning Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Eleven authors put pen to page to tell tales of attempted assassinations! Mercenary madness! Lost love! Never a dull moment in an Intergalactic megaconflict. Go figure.

The Physics of Star Wars: The Science Behind a Galaxy Far, Far Away is one physicist’s attempt to explain the technology of Star Wars from a scientific perspective. How do those spaceships fly at lightspeed? What are lightsabers made of? How does quantum mechanics explain the mysteries of The Force? Patrick Johnson, PhD has some compelling answers.

Ever wonder what Ashoka did after she left the Jedi order in The Clone Wars but before she returned as the Rebel operative Fulcrum in Rebels? Star Wars: Ahsoka has a few ideas! Turns out watching your comrades die and the organization you dedicated your life to reduced to ash in the fires of Order 66 might cause you to need to take some time off. The details of Ahsoka’s soul-searching journey are revealed!

