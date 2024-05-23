13 Best ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Ships of All Time

The recreation of cool Star Wars spaceships we all wish we could ride in. Challenges specific to each intricate set. The proud completion of a complicated starship on the shelf. All of this and more is part of what makes the best LEGO Star Wars ships so special.

Recommended Videos

(LEGO)

This Y-Wing isn’t the biggest of the LEGO Star Wars ships, but she brings back fond memories of some of our favorite films like Rogue One and A New Hope. This version of the Y-Wing is from Rogue One specifically, and the set includes five whole minifigs both from the Rebel and Imperial sides. Any LEGO expert recreating the Battle above Scarif will need one of these bad boys.

(LEGO)

The Bounty Hunter Pursuit is one of the most fun chase scenes in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Obi-Wan and Anakin mock each other while desperately trying to do their jobs in some of the funniest scenes in Attack of the Clones. If there’s anything we love about Star Wars, it’s chase scenes and spicy comebacks. These extra special LEGO Star Wars ships come as a pair so you can recreate the chase, and you get both our Jedi boys plus the bounty hunter Zam Wesell. Hard not to crave this retired set.

(LEGO)

The details on this Tantive IV are intricate, fun, and challenging all at the same time. This set is one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars ships of all time, and for good reason. It’s the very first ship Star Wars audiences ever saw when the first film premiered in theaters in the 1970s. The minifig collection in this set should be noted as well, since you get two rebel troopers, Captain Antilles, Princess Leia Organa, and C3-P0 and R2-D2.

(LEGO)

The Clone Wars’ Republic Gunship is one of the best LEGO Star Wars ships because it’s not only a rare bit of LEGO Attack of the Clones but it can fit every minifig that comes in the set. Republic clone troopers sit in the ship’s cockpits while one of them rides in the cargo bay with Padmé Amidala and Chancellor Palpatine. Wings are adjustable, laser cannons actually shoot, and there’s an extra cargo bay area that opens up at the back. The details on this gunship are worth every moment of the build. Plus … you get Padmé!

(LEGO)

At 43” long, This Imperial Star Destroyer is almost as intimidating as a LEGO set as it is as a starship looming over a threatened planet. Laser cannons abound on this behemoth of a LEGO Star Wars ship. Monochromatic panels make for a delightful challenge—that and it’s over 4700 pieces, so it’s a nice reminder to take it slow while you’re trying to defeat the Empire.

(LEGO)

The LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter is just really cool. TIE Fighters in general have been beloved since we saw Darth Vader and his cronies hop into theirs in A New Hope. The Sith TIE Fighter is from Rise of Skywalker, so we get a Finn and a Knight of Ren minifig for this set. From spring-loaded laser cannons to a dock, the details in this set make it fun to build and play with.

(LEGO)

If you haven’t developed a crush on General Hera yet, then you might not be watching enough Star Wars series. This LEGO Star Wars ship set is special because it includes Hera, Jacen, and Chopper from Ahsoka aboard the Ghost. The Ghost has housed and helped Rebels for a long time, just like Rebel General Hera Syndulla and Ahsoka Tano have. The set includes the satellite ship Phantom II for Jacen to ride in, and the ability to pop off the roof of the Ghost to see the interior cabin of the ship. We love a good interior.

(LEGO)

Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder is a rare look at civilian land ships in the Star Wars universe. More often than not, military and combat ships are primarily what we see when we get a battle or a chase scene. This special speeder comes with a C-3PO in need of repair, and other notable details like the speeder’s view screen and the complications of the exposed rear engines. Luke’s landspeeder made it to this list for all of these reasons. That and we get a Luke minifig while he’s in his Tattooine outfit!

(LEGO)

She may not look like much, but she made it through the canyons of the Death Star and she’s also almost 2,000 LEGO pieces. This X-Wing is Luke Skywalker’s (and R2-D2’s) from the original trilogy. The Luke minifig included with this LEGO Star Wars ship comes with his blue lightsaber, so we can safely assume this must be the X-Wing before Degobah. This X-Wing is almost two feet wide, so clear some room on your shelf for this masterpiece.

(LEGO)

This version of the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian is definitely one of the best LEGO Star Wars ships out there. Much like the Millennium Falcon LEGO set, the Razor Crest has multiple interior rooms with which to recreate your favorite scenes. The cockpit not only has a spot for the Mandalorian himself, a.k.a. Din Djarin, but also for Grogu, so he can try to steal and eat the tops of important driving levers, of course. The top lifts off easily after this model is built, so you can peep inside the multiple compartments.

(LEGO)

Unlike Krennic’s face, which is always angry, the act of building Krennic’s Imperial shuttle as a LEGO Star Wars ship makes builders happy. The ship is primarily made of black pieces and is a massive set, making it a daunting and intriguing challenge for many LEGO experts. Krennic’s shuttle has a cockpit that houses him and his cronies, foldable shuttle wings that go in either direction, and retractable landing skids. Did I mention that this set has a K-2SO minifig? It’s worth every penny.

(LEGO)

Yes, the Death Star is a ship. It travels through space despite its massive hulking planetoid shape. And this LEGO version of the Death Star is one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. The level of recreation ability in this set is remarkable. There are six different rooms to build, including a stormtrooper break room and the tractor beam control room—and fourteen minifigs come with this LEGO Star Wars Death Star. It’s a must-build.

(LEGO)

Building this LEGO version of the Millennium Falcon is as much fun as rewatching the original Star Wars trilogy is. You get to see all the different rooms and cabins in the Falcon, fight off a mynock, have Rey play with BB-8, or make Han and Leia kiss instead of fixing circuits. This set covers two eras, and the Falcon can be converted to recreate stories from the original trilogy or the latest Star Wars movies. The details on this Falcon are what make it the best LEGO Star Wars ship, from the deflector dish to the laser cannons to the cockpit to the sensor dishes and more. It’s sure to please any LEGO Star Wars fan!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more