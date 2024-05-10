13 Biggest ‘Star Wars’ LEGO Sets of All Time

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love Star Wars, and people who love the galaxy enough to tackle the biggest Star Wars LEGO sets in existence. From starfighters to the Death Star and beyond, here are the most intricate and biggest LEGO Star Wars sets.

Recommended Videos

(LEGO)

If you don’t remember the B-Wing in Star Wars, that’s because it makes a rare appearance in only one film: Return of the Jedi. Still, this Rebel ship has its weird charms and can move laterally below the pilot’s pod so that the pilot always stays upright while the ship moves around them. This B-Wing starts off our list at a cool 1,487 pieces.

(LEGO)

Everyone’s favorite Rebel ship from the original Star Wars trilogy joins this list at 1,559 pieces in the set. The wings on this X-Wing starfighter can open and close, and of course there’s a handy cockpit for the Luke minifig that comes along with it. Tiny details like the tube-shaped engines and spindly laser cannons require a steady hand during the X-Wing build, which just adds to the joy of the challenge.

(LEGO)

This Sandcrawler really can transport the droids you’re looking for … Or maybe the droids you’ve already got. This is one of the best large Star Wars LEGO sets because it includes so many minifigs and allows you to store the Jawas and the droids inside the crawler once it’s been built. This Tattooine-ready Sandcrawler is only a little bigger than the X-Wing at 1,669 pieces in the set.

(LEGO)

The world first got to know Star Wars when the Tantive IV appeared onscreen in the very first scene of the first Star Wars film when it premiered in theaters. We saw the inside and outside of Princess Leia’s transport ship as Darth Vader and his Stormtrooper cronies illegally invaded our desperate diplomat’s ship. Building this 1,768 piece LEGO Star Wars set brings back all the nostalgia and requires an expert LEGO builder. This set is not for the faint of heart, with its many tiny side panels and mechanical details, but it’s worth every minute.

(LEGO)

This is the only LEGO Star Wars set in this list that isn’t easy to obtain online. Darth Maul’s head comes in at 1,868 pieces and is one of the most complex and difficult LEGO sets out there, since there are so many black and red pieces. Star Wars fans have always loved Darth Maul, and completing this set is certainly an homage to the Sith character whose popularity has risen in recent years after his appearance on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

(LEGO)

Much like Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle, this Imperial Shuttle (this time stolen by our beloved Rebels Han Solo and Princess Leia) is a difficult set to put together because most of the pieces are the same color. The Imperial Shuttle LEGO Star Wars set clocks in at 2,503 pieces, though it certainly doesn’t look like it. But the size and intricacy of this Imperial Shuttle’s cockpit, storage space, and laser cannons make it a solid challenge. Give yourself some time to finish this one.

(LEGO)

The Super Star Destroyer is a massive and impressive starship in Star Wars. Its foreboding nature takes shape in its LEGO set counterpart, as well, since this Imperial ship is 3,152 pieces and two feet wide once it’s complete and on display. The tiny laser cannon details and number of gray panels on this Super Star Destroyer are enough to make building this set last several weekends in a row. Bonus about this set: you get several bounty hunters who are ready to hunt for the Falcon the moment Vader says it’s time.

(LEGO)

Honestly, the Death Star is just freaking fun to build. You get to see all the little rooms and sections where our favorite dramatic scenes and sassy comebacks happen in A New Hope. From the conference room where Darth Vader chokes his coworker to the garbage chute where Luke, Leia, and Han bond quickly, to the tractor beam shutoff where Obi-Wan does his last rebellious act, we get it all, including the planet-destroying control room! Don’t be intimidated by the 4,016 pieces in this set because building it will be so fun you won’t even notice how long it took.

(LEGO)

The highly detailed and huge LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is almost two feet long when assembled. At 4,784 pieces in the set, the Destroyer is another strong challenger in this list. The deflector dish is adjustable, and there’s a mini Tantive IV to hunt down and nab with the tractor beam that connects the two ships. Since the pieces in this set are mostly all the same color gray, it’s another solid challenge for any LEGO expert.

(LEGO)

Before there was the Imperial Star Destroyer, there was the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser , built and used during the Clone Wars. This unique cruiser is bigger than most LEGO Star Wars sets on this list at three and a half feet long. With a hangar for Republic gunships and a cockpit in the top of the set, this precursor to Star Destroyers has 5,374 LEGO pieces in it.

(LEGO)

Everyone’s favorite soft-hearted, beskar-covered galactic wanderer The Mandalorian and his adorable sidekick Grogu have stolen the hearts of Star Wars fans across the world. This detailed and massive LEGO set of the Razor Crest is a whopping 6,187 pieces. LEGO veterans will love the details on this intricate Razor Crest model, with its opening cargo bay, removable cockpit, and escape pod. You can even view the interior of this two-foot LEGO ship.

(LEGO)

If you’ve ever wanted to see the insides of an AT-AT, this LEGO set is the one for you. Its side panels open to reveal multiple working rooms for Imperial snowtroopers who are preparing to raid the Rebels on Hoth. The set’s neatest little detail is probably Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber and special wire so he can disable this 6,785 piece AT-AT before it gets to the Rebel base. Thankfully Luke won’t really destroy this set after it gets put together … since that endeavor may take a while.

(LEGO)

The Millennium Falcon is the largest, most detailed, and most expansive LEGO Star Wars set. Just like this bucket of bolts herself has passed from film to film, so the set comes with multiple generations of Falcon pilots. Turrets and deflector dishes are nice touches on this set, which can be opened up so LEGO builders can place characters in the right room for their favorite scene recreation. This Millennium Falcon has 7,541 pieces and is two feet wide and three feet long. It’s the ultimate LEGO Star Wars set, and I’m not just saying that because it includes a mynock.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more