Self-Love Is the Theme of Leo Season 2024

Jul 11, 2024

When I think of Leo Season, I think about the summer season. Leo rules the sun after all, so can it even be summer season if the sun isn’t shining brightly?

But when does Leo season start? Maybe you’re checking because you’re unsure if your sun sign is Leo, Cancer, or Virgo. To clear up the confusion, Leo season in 2024 doesn’t start until July 22 and lasts until August 22. If you were born exactly on July 22 or August 22, you should check your birth day and birth time to be sure about your sun sign. It’s possible for a person to be born exactly on those dates and still be a Cancer or Virgo because the sun hasn’t moved to the sign of Leo yet.

There are many free birth chart calculators out there, but I recommend astro.com.

Pluto retrograde during Leo season 2024

What do the main characters do when the plot no longer serves them? Let go and move on with the story. It doesn’t matter if you’re born under the sign of Leo. This Leo season will make you feel like the main character. Additionally, Pluto is the planet of change, and a Pluto retrograde would mean letting go of emotional baggage that’s been weighing on you for a while.

Take this time to be creative, cultivate your passions, and be nice to yourself during this season. Focus on your well-being, because you may have been letting yourself wither away. Now is a good time to honor your boundaries and leave relationships that serve no one.

