Heck Yeah, We’re Getting Season 2 of ‘Ahsoka’!

Lucasfilm and series creator Dave Filoni have confirmed that a second season of Ahsoka is in development. Lucasfilm announced plans for season two alongside The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film about our favorite space father/son duo from Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka‘s renewal is welcome, if unsurprising. The series premiere got 14 million views in the first five days following its premiere, and the series holds an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahsoka joins Andor, which is also getting a second season.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan apprenticing under Anakin Skywalker. Dawson first played the character in season two of The Mandalorian followed by an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. The first season of Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ in August 2023 with 8 episodes.

When does season two come out?

There is no release date yet for season two, but it will likely premiere sometime in 2025.

Who is in Ahsoka season 2?

While no casting announcements have been confirmed, we will likely see many cast members reprising their roles. Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as General Hera Syndulla. Fans can also expect to see Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, and David Tennant as Huyang the droid. Actor Ray Stevenson, who played Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll, sadly passed away last year. Lucasfilm has yet to say what they plan to do with Stevenson’s character.

What can we expect from season 2?

Season one sees the action move to the extragalactic planet of Peridea, where Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati (along with Sabine Wren as their prisoner) search for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Ahsoka and Ezra Bridger arrive to rescue Wren, where they face off with Elsbeth and the Night Troopers. Ahsoka kills Elsbeth while Thrawn and The Great Mothers escape to Dathomir. Baylan Skoll finds giant statues of the Mortis gods, which appear to hold great power.

Ahsoka invites Shin to join her, but Shin joins a band of rogues instead. Ezra reunites with Hera Syndulla. Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea, where they reconcile. Both Ahsoka and Sabine seem to see Force apparitions, with Ahsoka seeing Morai the convor and Sabine seeing Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost.

Season two will likely see our heroes reteam to go after Thrawn and the Nightsisters. The season will also likely lay the groundwork for Dave Filoni’s crossover special, which will unite the storylines of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

(featured image: Disney+)

