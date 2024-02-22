Din Djarin and Grogu Are Headed to the Big Screen. Yay! But What About ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4?

While it is exciting that The Mandalorian & Grogu will continue to tell us the story of two of our favorite Star Wars characters, we do have questions about the future of their show. Can we see Din Djarin and Grogu in both the movie and in The Mandalorian season 4?

The series, which had Din Djarin (voiced by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu starting their new life together in a little home at the end of season 3, has no news yet about continuing the story set forth there in a fourth season. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to get one, but with The Mandalorian & Grogu filming first, we might have to wait until the movie comes out to get news on the next season. The movie is slated for release in 2026.

That isn’t exactly good news for fans. The Mandalorian season 3 ended in April 2023, with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) taking her place as the ruler of Mandalore and Din Djarin and his newly adopted son Din Grogu going off to train and work together away from the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and her clan of Mandalorians.

With everyone pretty much on their own in terms of stories, season 4 of The Mandalorian could be about Bo-Katan instead, as Din Djarin will have his own movie. Or maybe we will have to wait until the movie comes out to get answers. At the moment, nothing is confirmed, despite earlier reports of The Mandalorian‘s season 4 scripts having been completed before the strikes in Hollywood commenced last year.

This isn’t exactly a new thing for the Disney+ era of Star Wars, though. We did have to get updated on Ahsoka season 2 by searching for it within a larger announcement. Lucasfilm may just be biding its time.

There has been no official confirmation that the show has come to an end or that it was canceled, just that Din and Grogu would head to the big screen. So, until we know more about the fourth season, at least we know that Din Djarin will be back in action soon! Seeing as The Mandalorian & Grogu is not coming out for another two years, however, I hope we get some news before it premieres.

