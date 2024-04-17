12 Best ‘Rogue One’ LEGO Sets To Check Out in 2024

LEGO sets are a wonderful way to reconnect with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and enjoy putting together some of your favorite scenes from the film.

Rogue One remains one of the most powerful Star Wars films since its release in 2016. Sacrifice. Loss. Family. Hope. Starships. Battles for the fate of the galaxy. Most fans agree: RO is true to everything we love in the SW galaxy. Here are some of the best Rogue One LEGO sets to check out in 2024.

R3-M2 didn’t have a big impact in Rogue One as a character, an astromech droid that shows up for only a few scenes. Nevertheless, this minifigure of an alliance droid is a rare and unique one to add to any LEGO Star Wars collection if you love seeing some of our favorite mechanical friends next to each other.

The Scarif Stormtrooper is another character exclusive to Rogue One. There are plenty of these guys fighting against Chirrut and Baze on the Scarif landing pad in the film. That same abundance is not true for the figure’s availability, though: This special minifig was part of a promotional giveaway in 2017. These little guys are also commonly called “Shoretroopers” and this is the only time one appeared solo. Another special fact about this Scarif trooper: He’s a squad leader.

Rebel troopers are a necessary backup plan when you’re trying to steal an exceptionally-difficult-to-steal data drive that is for some reason stored in a giant mechanical tower. This set has two speeder bikes, one with a mounted gun, and four friendly Rebel troopers to come to the rescue. It may seem like a small set but you’ll want to peep how unique these troopers are.

The Rebel U-Wing Fighter carries Jyn and Cassian on several of their adventures in Rogue One. The LEGO set comes with five minifigures, including our beloved main characters. This is one of the largest LEGO sets in the Rogue One collection, containing almost 700 pieces. Its size allows incredible details like a spot for the pilot on top and a cargo bay for Jyn and Cassian. This delightfully bulky U-Wing model is over a foot long, and that’s with the wings out instead of folded back!

One of the best parts of Rogue One is our heroes’ time on Scarif. The battle there is critical not just for Jyn and Cassian, but for all the Rebel Alliance across nearly every film. It’s a great compact location-based set that has both Jyn and Cassian in their Imperial disguises. There are only two Shoretrooper minifigs in this set, which isn’t really accurate to the Scarif scene where there were dozens. This is a fun set to check out and great for LEGO scene creation. Plus, it’s the only set with Imperial disguise Jyn Erso!

One of the most formidable Imperial ships, the TIE Striker was a fresh take on the original TIE Fighters in the first Star Wars film trilogy when it emerged in Rogue One in 2016. It has a meaner look than the original TIE Fighter and is slightly larger. It seats a pilot through top or side access, and the other minifigures are meant to have a shootout on the ground with several laser gun blasts. Most fun part of the Striker? The wings are adjustable.

Chirrut, sans Baze to fight with him, just seems like poor design … but this hover tank is still a great LEGO set to build for the Rogue One Scarif battle scene of your dreams. Chirrut can easily take on the two included troopers who both fit inside the Imperial Assault Hovertank. Adjustable guns and clear wheels that let this set “hover” over the ground add to the charm.

The Rogue One Imperial Trooper Battle Pack has online Star Wars LEGO fans saying it’s one of the best trooper packs in existence. There are already relatively few packs that have Deathtroopers and Stormtroopers, so this one is special. Any trooper can hop in the included walker to take out the Rebels who have invaded Scarif. Good for beefing up any Imperial squadron.

When the Rogue One AT-ST Walker model appeared in 2016, it was the first time in a decade that LEGO SW fans had seen a new AT-ST Walker. This special walker has many fun mechanics built in, like a cockpit for our nasty Imperial AT-ST driver and adjustable legs. The set also has Baze and a single helpful Rebel trooper. Honestly, with Baze’s gun, taking out the walker won’t be an issue.

The first time we saw the Y-Wing was in the original Star Wars movie, A New Hope. It was as exciting to see new and different starships then as it was when we got to peep the Y-Wing in Rogue One. Th is Y-Wing is over 16 inches long and has a few enjoyable bonuses, like a weapons loading crane and storage, as well as five Rebel minifigs. This Y-Wing also has an exclusive astromech droid that can’t be found in any other set.

Why is this mini U-Wing fighter higher on the list than its larger counterpart in the Rogue One LEGO collection? Because it’s so cute and tiny, and takes nearly no time at all to put together. Although we can’t lock S-Foils in attack position with this mini U-Wing, it’s still a quick and fun build that originally came in a little polybag in a magazine. That and it can zoom around with you almost anywhere at this size!

At 863 pieces that are mostly flat and mostly all the same color black, Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle is one of the hardest sets to build in the Rogue One collection. The delicate hand necessary to complete it is part of the appeal, besides the fact that, for some reason, it’s the only LEGO Rogue One set with K2-SO in it.

More factors make this set the best and most enviable in the entire list: adjustable wings fold up or down, storage compartments abound, Krennic can have his two minions, and then there’s the size. This bad boy is almost two feet wide and over a foot and a half tall. It’s the best LEGO Rogue One set in existence.

