10 best British mystery shows with amateur detectives

We all love an amateur detective. What’s not to like about the idea of someone not directly affiliated with the police swooping in to save the day with their surprising wit and intelligence? It’s a harmless fantasy. Why shouldn’t a master puzzle setter be able to solve gruesome murders with logic puzzles? Why wouldn’t countryside priests involve themselves with the crimes committed in their parish? Why can’t two gardeners use their botanical knowledge to solve the most dastardly poisonings?

Now, there are many great amateur detectives in British TV history, but I had to narrow it down somehow. This list only includes those investigating sleuths who didn’t become so well-versed in solving murders that they decided to change their careers to become private detectives or police officers themselves (though they are allowed to work with the police when needed). That rules out the likes of Eliza Scarlet and Agatha Raisin, for instance, but rest assured, there are plenty more amateur detectives for you to meet.

Here are the 10 best British mystery shows featuring amateur detectives.

Father Brown (2013-present)

(BBC/BritBox)

One of Britain’s most beloved daytime dramas, Father Brown sees the titular Father Brown (Mark Williams) solve a surprising number of murders in the sleepy but gorgeous Cotswolds countryside. The police may be annoyed by his presence, and for a man of the cloth, he’s surprisingly stubborn, but it’s impossible to deny he gets the job done. With a loveable rotating cast of supporting characters (and one fabulous seasonally-recurring character), Father Brown is a classic example of the amateur detective sub-genre. Father Brown is available on BritBox in the U.S. and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. Season 13 is in the works!

Ludwig (2024-present)

(BBC/BritBox)

There’s a reason Ludwig became the BBC’s biggest new scripted original drama in 2024. In Ludwig, David Mitchell portrays master puzzle setter John “Ludwig” Taylor, who lives a quiet, reclusive yet comfortable life. When his sister-in-law Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin) calls and informs him that his twin brother, James, has gone missing, John and Lucy embark on a dangerous yet hilarious scheme to solve James’ disappearance. After all, who better to impersonate you than your twin? There’s just one catch: James is a high-ranking detective with the Cambridgeshire police. Will John be able to crack his brother’s case and the cases forced upon him by his brother’s colleagues? Yes. Ludwig is available to stream on BritBox in the U.S. and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. Season 2 is on the way!

The Marlow Murder Club (2024-present)

(U&Drama/PBS Masterpiece)

We love a good female-led detective series, and The Marlow Murder Club is no exception. When three women from very different backgrounds (one is a dog walker, one is a retired archeologist, and the other is a vicar’s wife), find themselves entangled in a suspicious murder case, they decide they might just be best placed to solve their neighbor’s death. In the end, they do such a good job they even become official case consultants for the police. What’s not to love? Both seasons are available now with PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. and the U app in the U.K.

Marple (2004-2013)

(ITV)

You can’t curate a list of the best amateur supersleuths and not include Agatha Christie’s Marple, that would be sinful. There’s something so endlessly fascinating about Miss Marple (Geraldine McEwan/Julia McKenzie). Here’s a timid, elderly woman who never married and lives on her own in a quaint little village, and yet, despite her seemingly sheltered life, this woman understands people and how to read them. Watching her solve cases while being underestimated at every turn is a genuine delight. Watch the series in full now on BritBox in the U.S.

Vienna Blood (2019-present)

(BBC/PBS)

If you love a good historical drama, then Vienna Blood is the show for you. Set in early 20th-century Vienna, Vienna Blood follows hardened yet kind detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jeurgen Maurer) and Freudian psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) as they investigate a series of increasingly harrowing murders. The real draw of this series is the friendship that blooms between this unlikely pairing, and it’s so much fun to see how Max applies an early version of psychological profiling to Oskar’s casework. All episodes of Vienna Blood are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

Rosemary & Thyme (2003-2007)

(ITV)

Rosemary Boxer (Felicity Kendal) and Laura Thyme (Pam Ferris) are relatively unlucky women. Despite being world-class gardeners, each time they get hired to rearrange a beautiful English garden, a dead body shows up. Typical, isn’t it? Thankfully, Rosemary’s vast botanical knowledge and Laura’s keen observant eye come in handy and they manage to solve the murders before they get taken out themselves. Funny how life works out. Watch Rosemary & Thyme now on BritBox.

Jonathan Creek (1997-2016)

(BBC)

What do you get when you combine a fearless investigative journalist and a magician who invents new magic tricks? An unstoppable mystery-solving duo, of course. Jonathan Creek is a fun, quirky, and satirical amateur detective series that forces this unlikely team of two to solve the most fascinating conundrums, even if it frequently nearly costs them their lives. There’s also a bit of a will-they-won’t-they plot going on in the background, and honestly, who doesn’t love a slow burn? Episodes are available on BrtiBox and BBC iPlayer.

The Bletchley Circle (2012-2014)

(ITV)

Imagine being a woman who, finally, during World War II, got to prove that she could be something other than a housewife. Now imagine that independence being taken away from you because the men have come home and they want their wives and mothers to cook for them. The ladies of The Bletchley Circle were rightfully pissed about this, and so instead, they use their codebreaking skills from their time at Bletchley Park to solve an unsolvable murder. Yes! The series and its sequel, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, are available to stream on BritBox and the U app in the U.K.

Grantchester (2014-present)

(PBS Masterpiece/ITV)

Oh, this is one of my favorites. Grantchester is a gorgeous, sweeping, and emotional period drama that also happens to be a murder mystery series. Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) gets help solving his murders from his best friends, the vicars of Grantchester. So far, there have been three vicars across 9 seasons (season 10 will premiere later this year), and each one has been a delight. Stream the series now on ITVX in the U.K. and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.

Magpie/Moonflower Murders (2022-present)

(BBC)

This is an amateur detective story with a twist. Based on the murder mystery novels by Anthony Horowitz, this unique, anthology-like series sees book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) become involved in twisted, meta-murder cases that can only be solved with the help of fictional detective Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan). This series is a story in a story kind of murder mystery, one that will keep you guessing until the true killer is revealed. Another series, Marble Hall Murders, is now in the works. You can catch up on the rest on BBC iPlayer and PBS Masterpiece.

