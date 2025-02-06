Susan Ryeland will return! ‘Marble Hall Murders’ release window, cast, plot, and more

Following the undeniable success of Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, book editor and amateur sleuth Susan Ryeland will return for a third (and likely final) installment of the BBC’s hit murder mystery series, Marble Hall Murders.

Recommended Videos

Based on the mystery novels by Anthony Horowitz, Magpie, Moonflower, and Marble Hall Murders see Susan drawn into increasingly befuddling but downright entertaining murder mysteries, which can only be solved with the help of fictional detective Atticus Pünd, a character created by one of Susan’s own (and now deceased) authors. These are “whodunnits” with a twist; a story within a story. Marble Hall Murders is set to be the last Susan Ryeland novel, and will be published in the U.K. on April 10, 2025, and in the U.S. on May 13.

The BBC quickly announced it would adapt Horowitz’s next novel, too. Here’s what we know so far about the Marble Hall Murders TV adaptation!

When will ‘Marble Hall Murders’ be released?

Currently, there is no set release date for the BBC’s Marble Hall Murders, though the network has confirmed that filming will begin in March this year on location in Dublin, London, and Corfu. Its predecessor, Moonflower Murders, premiered in 2024 and quickly became one of the BBC’s “most watched acquired scripted series in 2024.” As filming is set to begin this spring, we’ll likely have to wait until 2026 to see the final product.

The cast of ‘Marble Hall Murders’

So far, only stars Lesley Manville (The Crown, Sherwood), who plays Susan Ryeland, and Tim McMullan (Wicked Little Letters, Victoria & Abdul) who portrays Atticus Pünd, are set to return. Other cast members have yet to be announced. Since the book isn’t even out yet, it might be a while before we find out more to prevent any major spoilers.

What is ‘Marble Hall Murders’ about?

Of course, the book and the show won’t be exactly the same; they are two very different types of storytelling, after all. So, you could read the blurb for the upcoming book if you’re itching to find out what happens. If you’re more inclined to watch the series than read it, however, it might be more helpful to read the BBC’s official plot synopsis. Susan will be returning to England in search of a new life, but of course, a fresh new murder mystery stands in the way of normalcy:

“Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) stars as Susan Ryeland, a book editor who all too often finds herself involved in baffling murders. Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. “Pünd’s Last Case” is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu – but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger. Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) plays Atticus Pünd, the literary detective who steps out of the books to help Susan unravel the real-life mystery of who killed Miriam Crace, the most famous children’s author in the world.”

The previous two series are now available on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy