He’ll be back! ‘Ludwig’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

A new amateur sleuth will soon debut on BritBox, and thankfully, we already know he’ll be back for a second season.

Ludwig became one of Britain’s best-watched new scripted shows in 2024, introducing viewers to David Mitchell’s (Would I Lie To You, Peep Show) awkwardly loveable and unintentionally funny master puzzle setter, John “Ludwig” Taylor. When his identical twin brother James goes missing, John’s sister-in-law Lucy (Motherland’s Anna Maxwell Martin) invites John over to Cambridge. Little does he know, however, that she’s got a massive (and dangerous) scheme up her sleeve.

After all, who better to assume James’ identity and solve the mystery of his disappearance than his twin? There’s just one tiny hiccup—James is a Detective Inspector with the Cambridgeshire police force. How will John convince his brother’s colleagues that he’s one of them?

By solving a bunch of impossible, puzzle-like murders, of course.

Though viewers in North America have yet to be treated to this genuine delight—Ludwig season 1 will premiere on BritBox on March 20, 2025—the BBC has thankfully confirmed that Ludwig season 2 is on the way. Here’s everything we know about the hit British detective series’ upcoming second season.

Ludwig season 2 release window

On the whole, the BBC is usually quite reliable when it comes to television production. Most of its detective shows, including hits like Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Silent Witness, and Father Brown, are broadcast once a year. Since the renewal was confirmed just a month after Ludwig first premiered in the U.K. in October 2024, there’s no reason to suspect the second season won’t be released sometime in the fall of 2025.

They’ll want to capitalize on the show’s popularity, after all, especially once it hits screens via BritBox. When the second season will premiere on BritBox is another matter entirely. Though season 1 is experiencing a nearly six-month delay, that doesn’t necessarily mean the same will be true for season 2. If it does well enough on BritBox, it may arrive much sooner.

Ludwig season 2 cast

It’s been confirmed that David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin will return to their roles as John/James and Lucy, respectively. Though other cast members’ involvement has yet to be officially revealed, we’d certainly expect Lucy and James’ son Henry, played by Dylan Hughes, to return, as well as Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter, Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans, Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, and Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler.

Ludwig season 2 plot

This is where it gets tricky, as I don’t want to give too much away just yet for those who haven’t seen the first season. Suffice it to say, Ludwig’s season 1 finale throws everything into disarray, as secrets are unraveled and new opportunities for John and Lucy arise. Though the first series does end on a cliffhanger (of sorts), most of season 1’s main plot threads are wrapped up rather nicely—well, except for the biggest mystery of all, of course.

When the series was renewed, Mitchell said, “I’m delighted that John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor has failed to escape the clutches of the Cambridge police and will have to continue to face up to the city’s alarming conundrum-based crime wave.” That’s all I’m willing to reveal for now.

Honestly, he’s right. There are so many murders happening in Cambridgeshire. Where’s it all coming from?

Ludwig season 1 arrives on BritBox on March 20, with new episodes dropping weekly. All episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

