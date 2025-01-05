14 best British detective series led by female characters

I’ve been feeling a little sentimental now that Vera, led by the incomparable Brenda Blethyn, is coming to an end. DCI Vera Stanhope was a trailblazer of the British detective genre, following in the footsteps of the great Helen Mirren’s tour de force on Prime Suspect.

These days, thankfully, British detective shows led by women are becoming more and more common, but there was a time when they barely had a presence at all. As you’ll see from this list, women of color are unfortunately still fighting for their place at the table, though strides have been made there, too, with shows like Passenger and The Bay, among a few others listed here, finally giving them their well-deserved leading roles.

So here we go, this is my list of the best female-led British detective shows (in no particular order). This includes shows where women are either the lead investigators or so intricately tied to the case and the series’ overarching narrative that they can’t be removed from the story without changing it fundamentally (and for the worse).

Happy Valley (2014-2023)

(BBC)

Okay, so Sarah Lancashire’s Catherine Cawood isn’t technically a ranked detective, but she sure as hell knows how to investigate a case, especially when doing so to protect young female victims or her grandson. The first of two shows on this list created and written by British TV legend Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley is by far one of the most tense, harrowing, yet rewarding shows here, and Lancashire is a major part of its success. Happy Valley is available to buy or rent on various streaming services, including Prime and Apple TV+.

Vera (2011-2025)

(Courtesy of BritBox/ITV)

What can I say about Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope? She’s an icon; a lonely, anti-social, maternal, grumpy, caring, kind, smart, and wonderful contradiction of a woman and detective. Driving around in her trusty Land Rover, wearing her iconic raincoat and hat, very few women-led British detective shows have made as much of an impact as Vera. She’s as much of a draw as the intricate and complex cases are. You can watch the series now on BritBox.

The Fall (2013-2016)

(BBC)

If you’re in the mood for something truly horrifying, then it’s time to watch The Fall. Gillian Anderson’s DSU Stella Gibson is complex, no-nonsense, smart, and emotionally layered, and her dynamic with Jamie Dornan’s double-life serial killer is undeniably memorable. The Fall isn’t an easy watch, but it’s one you can’t look away from. The Fall is available on Prime Video, BritBox, and AcornTV.

Miss Scarlet (2020-present)

(Alibi/PBS Masterpiece)

If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, Miss Scarlet may be just the show for you. Led by Kate Phillips’ Eliza Scarlet, Miss Scarlet follows a trailblazing Victorian-era private detective trying to make a name for herself when all the men around her are working around the clock to tear her down. The cases are fun, the original romance is compelling, and Phillips is incredibly charming. What’s not to love? Miss Scarlet season 5 will premiere on PBS Masterpiece on January 12. Catch up now!

Agatha Christie’s Marple (2004-2013)

(ITV)

I couldn’t write a list of the best British detective shows led by female characters and not include Agatha Christie’s Marple, right? She’s one of the most beloved characters of all time, and Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie do a fantastic job bringing this unassuming, whip-smart, and gentle lady detective to life. If you’re looking for a cozy murder mystery series, this is it (and you’ll see a slew of recognizable guest stars too). Dive into the series on BritBox now.

Broadchurch (2013-2017)

(ITV)

Okay, yes, technically, David Tennant’s DI Alec Hardy was the leading investigator in Broadchurch, but let’s be real. It was his dynamic with Olivia Colman’s DS Ellie Miller that made the show the gorgeous, devastating, powerful, and undeniably excellent ITV hit. There is no Broadchurch without Ellie—not only was she a great detective, but she was the heart of the series. Relive it now on BritBox.

The Marlow Murder Club (2024-present)

(Drama/PBS Masterpiece)

Who doesn’t want to see three amateur but undeniably talented and smart lady supersleuths save the day? The Marlow Murder Club, based on the books by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, is a fun yet still complex murder mystery that’ll keep you on your toes while wishing you could walk along the river in the real-life town of Marlow. Don’t worry, The Marlow Murder Club season 2 is on the way! You can watch the series now on PBS Masterpiece.

Prime Suspect (1991-2006)

(ITV/PBS)

Where would be without Prime Suspect? Helen Mirren’s performance as the lone female detective at her station made her one of British TV’s most important and powerful leading characters. Forced to deal with sexism on a daily basis, DCI Jane Tennison pushes forward to become a well-respected, case-closing, feminist trailblazer. There’s nothing quite like Prime Suspect—watch the full series now on BritBox. If you want to know more about Tennison’s early days in the force, you can also watch the prequel series Prime Suspect: Tennison, which is available now on PBS Masterpiece.

Scott & Bailey (2011-2016)

(ITV)

The second show on this list by Sally Wainwright, Scott & Bailey is led by not one, not two, but three female detectives. Set in and around Manchester—a welcome reprieve from the many shows set in London or the southern English countryside—this series not only focuses on the cases and how our leading ladies solve them but digs deep into their often troubling personal lives too. These are well-rounded, complex, and sometimes even slightly unlikeable characters; that’s what makes the show so compelling. Watch it now on BritBox.

The Bletchley Circle (2012-2014)

(ITV)

If you love a period detective drama, you’ll love The Bletchley Circle. This is a story of vastly different women coming together, recognizing each other’s talents and their need to do more after the horrors of World War II, even though women are once again expected to go back to being homemakers. Their skills as war-time codebreakers at Bletchley Park help them solve the murders no one else can solve. We love to see friendships between women thrive! Watch the series now on Prime Video and Peacock. The sequel series, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, is available to watch now on BritBox.

D.I. Ray (2022-present)

(PBS/ITV)

Having only just been promoted to the rank of Detective Inspector, Rachita Ray’s (Parminder Nagra) life is soon turned upside down when a case lands on her desk that she is a little too personally connected to. This personal connection makes D.I. Ray different from other offerings on this list, and perhaps closest to Happy Valley. This isn’t just another run-of-the-mill case for her, and as she deals with micro-aggressions at work and a too-persistent lover, there’s a lot she needs to fight through. D.I. Ray is available to watch via PBS.

Unforgotten (2015-present)

(ITV)

Unforgotten is a gut punch. One of the best cold case shows ever made, Unforgotten follows the overwhelmingly empathetic DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and her DI, Sunil Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), as they unravel the delicate and utterly complex threads of cases dating back to the mid-to-late 20th century. Cassie Stuart is a force, as is her replacement in Unforgotten season 5, DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan). Unforgotten season 6 will be released later this year on PBS Masterpiece.

Rosemary & Thyme (2003-2006)

(ITV)

This is a cozy murder mystery show for the ages, even if the premise is, at times, a little unbelievable. Two women who love gardening start a landscaping business together, but unfortunately, during every major job they undertake, someone inevitably dies. These women are funny, smart, charming, and better at investigating brutal crimes than the police. Need we say more? Watch Rosemary & Thyme now on BritBox.

McDonald & Dodds (2020-present)

(ITV/BritBox)

I love an odd-couple detective pairing, don’t you? DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouviea) and DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) are that and more. She’s bold, active, powerful, and smart, while he’s socially awkward yet undeniably cunning. Together, they solve seemingly impossible cases in the gorgeous city of Bath. McDonald & Dodds is an easier watch than some of the other entries on this list, but no less worthy of your time. Catch the full series now on BritBox.

Honorable mentions

Now, before you run to BritBox and PBS Masterpiece, I would also like to give a tiny shoutout to Line of Duty. I didn’t include it in this list because women aren’t necessarily the leading majority. Yet, there’s no denying that Vicky McClure’s DC Kate Flemming and guest stars like Keeley Hawes, Thandiwe Newton, and Kelly McDonald were all forces to be reckoned with, whether they were heroes, anti-heroes, or outright villains.

I’d also like to mention Shetland, which, after seven seasons under Douglas Henshall’s watchful eye, is now being led by Shetland natives DCI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell), breathing new life into a series that was already wonderfully excellent. I didn’t include it in this list (for now) because Jensen has only been on the scene for two seasons. Who knows what the future holds, though?

