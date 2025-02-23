‘Father Brown’ season 13 release window, cast, plot, and more

Criminals in the fictional village of Kembleford, located in the Cotswolds, England, might want to think twice before committing any offenses—Father Brown will continue to be on the case for Season 13.

This long running cozy mystery series from across the pond is based on the short stories of G. K. Chesterton. Fans have come to love the title character played by Mark Williams, a Roman Catholic priest who solves crimes. The series first premiered in 2013 and has been a mainstay on BBC ever since.

Here’s everything we know about Father Brown season 13.

When will Father Brown season 13 be released?

Back in 2024, the BBC made the happy announcement that the show had been renewed for seasons 12 and 13. Season 12 consisted of 10 episodes and was released in January of 2025. Following that same formula, audiences can expect to see season 13 in January of 2026. The rest of the series is currently available for American audiences to stream on Amazon Prime Video, BritBox, and with the BritBox Amazon add-on. If you need more cozy British shows to hold you over, check out Sister Boniface Mysteries or Grantchester.

The cast of Father Brown season 13

Williams is not the only returning cast member. Tom Chambers and Claudie Blakley will reprise their roles as Detective Chief Inspector Edgar P. Sullivan and Mrs. Isabel Sullivan. Ruby-May Martinwood and John Burton round out the main cast as Miss Brenda Palmer and Sergeant Daniel Goodfellow.

Father Brown’s potential season 13 plot

In “The Blessing of the Father,” the season 12 finale, Mrs. Devine and Chief Inspector Sullivan’s wedding is almost called off when Sullivan’s father, Walter, is shot by an unknown assailant. Thankfully Father Brown discovers Irene Frost is behind the incident as she blames Walter for her fiance’s death years earlier. The happy couple ultimately ties the knot and decide to stay in Kembleford.



This sets up some potential plot lines in season 13. Audiences can expect to see the couple adjusting to married life. Sullivan will also have to cope with the revelations about his father. He botched an operation that led to Irene’s fiance’s death. Sullivan and his father had a strong relationship before this but this shakes the foundations of who he thought his father was. Beyond the Sullivans, perhaps other characters will have to reconcile with their own past sins in season 13.

Sergeant Goodfellow stood up as Sullivan’s best man. This might indicate that his role will be expanded in season 13. Perhaps audiences will learn more about his personal life. He might even get promoted.



While fans can only speculate on the mysteries of season 13 at this time, it’s a fun puzzle to ponder. All will be revealed soon enough by Father Brown.

