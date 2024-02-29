‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Has Been Renewed for Season 5—With One Major Change

Miss Scarlet fans, rejoice! Alibi and PBS Masterpiece have recently announced that Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) will return for Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 5. If you love this trailblazing detective as much as we do, you’ll likely agree that this is great news—but one major change is on the horizon.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke will return with a new title: Miss Scarlet. This is because Stuart Martin, who has played the titular Duke, William “The Duke” Wellington, for the past four seasons, will not be reprising his role when Miss Scarlet returns for season 5. In a statement published by PBS Masterpiece, Martin said:

“It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years. But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!”

Though Martin’s prolonged absence in Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4’s second half did foreshadow his dwindling involvement, this announcement will undoubtedly come as a shock to many fans. Eliza and William’s relationship was a core part of the series, after all; their slow-burn, will-they-won’t-they romance—which hit an all-time high in season 4, episode 4, “The Diamond Feather”—provided a huge part of the show’s charm. I’ll definitely miss their bickering, their chemistry, and their lingering glances, and I imagine I’m not the only one. William will certainly be a tough act to follow.

But, as noted by executive producer Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, “Duke’s departure brings a poignant shift to the series. One that allows for further creative evolution and for Eliza to face new challenges, forging ahead in a narrative landscape filled with suspense, crime-solving, and unexpected (platonic and romantic) relationships.”

Miss Scarlet is, first and foremost, about Eliza Scarlet. She’s the one chasing her dreams, fighting for her passion, and solving mysteries left and right. We have no doubt that the writers and producers will come up with exciting new cases and plenty of interesting relationships. And, if she finally gets her chance at a happily ever after, who are we to argue? They will have to satisfactorily resolve Eliza’s feelings for William, however, if a new love interest is to make any sort of impact on the show.

Which Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast members will return?

Though Stuart Martin’s departure is a shame, plenty of other cast members have been confirmed to return for Miss Scarlet season 5 alongside Kate Phillips. Reprising their roles are Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

When will Miss Scarlet season 5 premiere?

There’s currently no definitive release date for Miss Scarlet season 5, though past premiere dates may shed more light. Two years passed between seasons 1 and 2—season 1 premiered in 2020, while season 2 was released in 2022 as a result of the pandemic—but season 3 premiered in April 2023, and season 4 premiered less than a year later, in January 2024. Now that the show has already been renewed, we may see Miss Scarlet season 5 release early in 2025. At the time of writing, this is just speculation, however.

With all these major changes in Eliza’s life—both William’s departure and the re-establishment of her own detective agency—how will she cope? Miss Scarlet season 5 will reveal all.

