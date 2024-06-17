Apothékary Herbal Tincture Box
(Apothékary)
Category:
Sponsored

The Force Is Strong With This Limited-Edition Herbal Tincture Box Inspired by ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

This article is sponsored by Apothékary.
Image of The Mary Sue Sponsored Post
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 04:17 pm

From a galaxy far, far away came a limited-edition sleep and stress support herbal tincture box. That box is the Wine Down™ Collector’s Box from Apothékary in celebration of Star Wars: The Acolyte, now streaming on Disney+.

Recommended Videos
Apothékary tincture with dropper
(Apothékary)

What is in the Wine Down™ Collector’s Box?

The box features Wine Down™, a Clinical Herbalist-crafted formula made with relaxation and tension-easing herbal ingredients to reignite your inner peace and balance by easing body discomfort, calming feelings of stress, and soothing you to sleep.

The total set includes:

  • 1 x Wine Down™
  • 1 x Gold Daily Remedy Spoon™
  • 1 x Collector’s black keepsake box
  • 1 x Exclusive digital recipe booklet
Apothékary Wine Down Collector's Box
(Apothékary)

Made for you if …

Restoring your inner peace and balance by feeling rested, relaxed, and blissful is what you want. You struggle with feeling calm and easeful in the evenings and are looking for a natural solution to get better sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. The potent herbs in Wine Down™ can support sleep and relaxation while helping you feel balanced, calm, and energized the next day.

Apothékary dropper in glass
(Apothékary)

Trusted by over 400 verified buyers

As of the publication of this article, the Wine Down™ Collector’s Box has a total of 423 reviews from verified buyers with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 and an overall 92% recommendation rating.

More about Apothékary

Apothékary was founded by Shizu Okusa, a Wall Street alum-turned-wellness entrepreneur. After leaving an intense finance career, she became inspired to live a more balanced lifestyle and revisit her Japanese roots and passion for herbal medicine. Shizu set out to help others regain their holistic health using traditions she grew up with and ones she learned along the way. Now, she proudly leads Apothékary on their mission to deliver natural herbal remedies that get to the root cause of health issues rather than masking the symptoms.

Apothékary founder, Shizu Okusa
(Apothékary)

The team at Apothékary harnesses the intelligence of nature by creating clean, effective herbal remedies that target the root cause of health imbalances like helping to ease stress, support the gut, strengthen immunity, boost energy, and sharpen mental focus. All of their products are made with real, whole plants and don’t contain GMOs, fillers, artificial chemicals, and additives. So you’re getting the most potent version of your herbs—the way nature intended.

Apothékary is here to help you replace over-the-counter quick-fixes and synthetic vices with herbal remedies that have been used for thousands of years—and are now being confirmed by modern science. Their clinical herbalists formulate their products using their specialized knowledge and dedicated review of the evolving body of clinical research on plant-based therapies.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Traveling Internationally This Year? Bypass Those Pesky Cellular Roaming Fees With a Low-Cost eSIM Data Plan From GigSky!
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Traveling Internationally This Year? Bypass Those Pesky Cellular Roaming Fees With a Low-Cost eSIM Data Plan From GigSky!
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Jun 13, 2024
Read Article All the LEGO GWPs You Need To Grab in 2024
LEGO Fell Beast
LEGO Fell Beast
LEGO Fell Beast
Category: Gifts
Gifts
Sponsored
Sponsored
All the LEGO GWPs You Need To Grab in 2024
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Mother’s Day Is Right Around the Corner! This Year, Get Her Something She’ll Actually Use With This Health-Enhancing Apollo Wearable ($50 off)
Apollo Wearable cover photo
Apollo Wearable cover photo
Apollo Wearable cover photo
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Mother’s Day Is Right Around the Corner! This Year, Get Her Something She’ll Actually Use With This Health-Enhancing Apollo Wearable ($50 off)
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Apr 29, 2024
Read Article The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Thousands Watch the Mountain Slay His Way Through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’
Dragon's Dogma 2 header art.
Dragon's Dogma 2 header art.
Dragon's Dogma 2 header art.
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Thousands Watch the Mountain Slay His Way Through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Traveling Internationally This Year? Bypass Those Pesky Cellular Roaming Fees With a Low-Cost eSIM Data Plan From GigSky!
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Traveling Internationally This Year? Bypass Those Pesky Cellular Roaming Fees With a Low-Cost eSIM Data Plan From GigSky!
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Jun 13, 2024
Read Article All the LEGO GWPs You Need To Grab in 2024
LEGO Fell Beast
Category: Gifts
Gifts
Sponsored
Sponsored
All the LEGO GWPs You Need To Grab in 2024
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Mother’s Day Is Right Around the Corner! This Year, Get Her Something She’ll Actually Use With This Health-Enhancing Apollo Wearable ($50 off)
Apollo Wearable cover photo
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Mother’s Day Is Right Around the Corner! This Year, Get Her Something She’ll Actually Use With This Health-Enhancing Apollo Wearable ($50 off)
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Apr 29, 2024
Read Article The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Thousands Watch the Mountain Slay His Way Through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’
Dragon's Dogma 2 header art.
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Thousands Watch the Mountain Slay His Way Through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post The Mary Sue Sponsored Post Mar 28, 2024
Author
The Mary Sue Sponsored Post

Comments are closed.