All-New TVA Comic Series Bridges the MCU and Comics Multiverses!

Under new management, the Time Variance Authority has some fresh new recruits, but this time, we’ll be seeing the TVA enter the 616—though, to answer the internet’s BIGGEST BURNING question, I contend it isn’t the first time a TVA agent has entered the 616 timestrem.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2024’s “Marvel Fanfare Panel” that in December, the agency tasked with upholding the timestream would be getting its very own limited comic book series, written by Marvel Studios’ Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by acclaimed Edge of Spider-Verse artist Pere Perez.

“I love this idea,” shared Feige. “It’s just as cool for us to see our work in comics as it is to bring the work of comic book creators to the big screen.”

(Marvel Comics)

Gwen Poole paved the way, y’all!

According to Marvel, the Blair and Perez TVA series “will represent an evolution for the Marvel Comics’ version of the TVA as it is blended with its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart.” It marks the formal first comics-continuity appearance of several MCU characters—most excitingly, a new nasty multiversal gal, Miss Minutes, who made her 616 debut on a series of variant covers. I bet if Ms. Poole, who debuted on June 2015’s Deadpool Secret Wars #2 variant, has anything to say on this topic, it’s “Read us any rule we’ll break it!”

Joining Miss Minutes in the new series are “Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced entities including Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and more as they’re sent throughout the Multiverse on vital missions to repair wild temporal anomalies and keep reality itself from shattering!”

