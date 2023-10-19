Miss Minutes’ ‘Loki’ History Makes Her Season 2 Absence Alarming

Loki season 2 has reunited viewers with the likes of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson), but one familiar character has been oddly MIA this season: Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). The season 2 trailer has already confirmed that she will pop up somewhere in the series, but the silence so far has been a bit suspicious, making viewers question where she is and what she is up to. After all, the end of season 1 revealed some sinister truths about Miss Minutes, shattering what viewers thought they knew about the cheery artificial intelligence system.

Here’s what we know about Miss Minutes so far and what it might tell us about her whereabouts in Loki season 2.

What you need to know about Miss Minutes

Miss Minutes has always been a bit of a mystery in Loki, given that she’s an original character with no prior comic book history. Upon her debut, she seemed quite harmless, albeit a little creepy. Miss Minutes is an AI system that the TVA uses for assistance and takes on the form of a living clock that speaks in a cheery southern drawl. Miss Minutes almost appears too cheery at times, especially when viewers learn about all the pruning, mind-wiping, and other dark aspects happening in the TVA. Still, one can’t help but appreciate her informative nature.

When Loki first premiered, we knew as little about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse and the TVA as Loki did, so the first season is a bit heavy on the exposition. This is why it helps to have a little teacher in Miss Minutes to break everything down concisely and visually, especially since she can transport herself into a TV screen and just run an infomercial to clue everyone in on what’s happening. Unfortunately, her role was more sinister. By the end of season 1, it is revealed that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) built the TVA, and was so intent on preserving the Sacred Timeline that he eliminated free will, brainwashed the TVA agents, and pruned new timelines.

Which means He Who Remains also created Miss Minutes. While she claimed to be the TVA’s teacher and assistant, she was really filling TVA agents’ heads with propaganda while hiding their real lives and purpose from them. Her devotion to He Who Remains is very clear as she tries to bribe Loki and Sylvie and later delivers a mission to Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) on his behalf. But after that, she disappeared, refusing to surface even when Mobius tried to summon her.

Given her sinister past, there’s an eeriness to Miss Minutes’ absence. One almost expects her to pull the same stunt she did in the season 1 finale and give everyone a jump scare by popping out of the shadows to carry out her latest agenda. It would be very creepy if she truly is just lurking around at the TVA, ignoring their summonings and listening in on everything. There’s a possibility that the mission she gave Renslayer is to find another variant of He Who Remains, so she could be lying low until this occurs. With He Who Remains’ variant, Victor Timely, still set to appear this season, she could very well already be with him planning their next steps.

What’s most concerning is that the Loki season 2 trailer didn’t just confirm Miss Minutes’ eventual appearance, but also revealed that she’d look quite different, growing in size and seemingly going on a rampage. Wherever she is, we’re fairly certain she’s up to no good and is preparing to become even more dangerous and creepy upon her return.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

