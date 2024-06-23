All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Arcs in Order

All the arcs to Mushoku Tensei? Easy. There’s only like 23 of them. If you asked me for all of the One Piece arcs or something, we’d have a problem. That’s liable to break my poor fingers from all that typing.

Recommended Videos

What’s Mushoku Tensei about again?

After a 34 year old NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) is killed in a classic isekai traffic accident, he’s whisked away to a magical fantasy world an reincarnated as Rudeus Greyrat. He has all his old memories of his past, but now he’s in a cool new fantasy hero body! Hooray! He soon discovers he’s a child prodigy in magic, he begins to train under his magical tutor Roxy Migurdia.

As he grows up in his new bod, he learns all about the new kingdom that he is part of, its politics and prejudices, and the many peoples that make up the world. Of course, he’s also gonna make friends, even with a dragon! He’s gonna need all the help that he can get, because he’s gonna have to fight a literal god by the end of the series. Better than getting some menial job in the real world, that’s for sure.

Gimme them arcs …

Here you go!



Childhood Arc Home Tutor Arc Entry-Level Adventurer Arc Voyage Arc Reunion Arc Homecoming Arc Mid-Level Adventurer Arc University Arc Newlyweds Arc Sisters Arc Labyrinth Arc Everyday-life Arc Summoning Arc Human God Arc Asura Kingdom Arc Subordinates Arc Zanoba Arc Cliff Arc Zenith Arc Organization Arc Fourth Child Arc The Final Battle Arc Conclusion Arc

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy