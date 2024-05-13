When Will ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Release a Dubbed Version?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the hit anime based on the hugely successful manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, is now in its fourth season, but many fans are still wondering when they’ll be able to watch the English dub.

The first hour-long episode hit our screens on May 12, covering almost the same content we received in the February movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training. Tanjiro and Nezuko are back. The demon slayer and demon sibling pair may have lived to fight another day, but with Nezuko having gained the ability to step into the sun, the Demon King, Muzan, is going to be more desperate to attain her than ever.

For now, demon attacks have somewhat paused, but we all know this is just the calm before the storm, and the Demon Slayers, even the Hashiras, must train harder than ever if they are to emerge victorious in the coming war. The first episode aired in a spectacular hour-long introduction to the current arc, the Hashira Training Arc, much of which was already covered in the latest film. The second episode will be fresh watching for all, as it continues apace into the story of this arc. Though the season is underway, some may be asking about the dubbed version.

It is highly likely we will receive an English dub of the latest season given that all the prior seasons are dubbed. The only issue now is when. It’s uncertain as to the exact date the dubbed version will be released. When season three was released in 2023, the original Japanese version aired in April, with the dub being released a whole month later, towards the end of May. We could see something similar here, with the dub perhaps landing sometime next month.

In this case, it is likely the English dub cast will return with Zach Aguilar and Abby Trott playing siblings Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado, with Aleks Le voicing Zenitsu Agatsuma and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira. The veteran voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch will likely return to play the fan favorite Giyu Tomioka, a.k.a. the Water Hashira.

Again, there has been no official announcement regarding the dub release yet, though we remain confident that it will arrive in the not-too-distant future. For now, the Japanese version is available to watch exclusively over on Crunchyroll, with episode two set for release on May 19.

