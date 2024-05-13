Hunting Down ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4? Here It Is!

It’s demon slaying time! The momentous hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has finally returned to our screens for a fourth season (not a fifth, as Netflix might have you believe).

Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers are preparing for war, knowing that Muzan is scheming up something big. Where can you watch the current season, though? Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, whose entire family was brutally murdered in a demon attack. Tanjiro wasn’t present at the time, but Nezuko, who was the sole survivor of the attack, was transformed into a demon by none other than Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, the first-ever demon and the origin of all demons in existence.

Despite being turned into a demon, Nezuko holds together her humanity, and Tanjiro sets off on a journey to find a cure for his sister and avenge his family. The fourth season of the anime follows chapters 128–136 of the manga, titled Hashira Training Arc. Since Nezuko first stepped unharmed into the light, a feat impossible for other demons, the demon attacks have halted, but the Hashira know this is only because Muzan is plotting something momentous to take Nezuko for himself.

The Demon Slayers must be put through their paces to improve and prepare for the upcoming battle, even the Hashira, the strongest of all the Demon Slayers. Tanjiro will train alongside them, prepared to do whatever it takes to keep his sister safe.

Where can I watch season 4?

Outside of Japan, season four can be found exclusively on Crunchyroll. The first episode aired on May 12 on the streaming platform, and the second is set to air on May 19, 11:45AM PT, 2:45PM ET. The current season will likely eventually make its way over to Netflix later in the year, with the streaming channel already boasting the first four arcs (three seasons).

