Let’s Take Over the World (Accidently) Again in the Upcoming ‘Overlord’ Movie

Overlord is essentially an anime version of Dungeons and Dragons. There are many characters to keep track of, a huge assortment of overpowered magical creatures, and a main character that acts more like a dungeon master than an isekai protagonist.

Many isekai protagonists get hit by trucks or suffer bizarre mishaps that transport them to different universes. Truck-kun has given us many powerful protagonists, but not many former salarymen would reincarnate as an overlord in a game that they used to obsess over when they were still alive. But even fewer protagonists could pretend to be so cool and calculated, despite not having a plan in mind.

We haven’t seen anything from Overlord since the fourth season dropped in 2022, but the story returns with a new movie set to premiere in Fall 2024.

Overlord Movie Trailer

Did we hear that correctly? Is the Sorcerer King dead? Is the upcoming movie referring to Ains? Because that sounds almost impossible. Whoever wants to take Ains down will have to go through the other overpowered followers of Ains. One punch from Sebas Tian might even be enough to stop a war.

But Jaldaboath has returned, and nobody in the Sacred Kingdom could stop him. The Sacred Kingdom may have to put their differences with the Sorcerer Kingdom aside and enlist the help of our favorite Lich Lord.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom premieres this Fall.

