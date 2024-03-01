We Have a Lot of Theories Going Into ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 252!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 is coming soon, and we’re all at the edge of our seats with Maki’s surprise attack against Sukuna. Do the sorcerers finally stand a chance against the King of Curses? Possibly, but this fight might not be without its sacrifices.

Megumi is still down, and he has no more will to fight. We can only imagine the horrors that Megumi witnessed while Sukuna used his body to hurt his loved ones, and somebody has to push Megumi to get up. Just as Todo Aoi once saved Yuji from despair, it’s now his turn to save Megumi.

Here’s what might happen in Chapter 252 of Jujutsu Kaisen. While not confirmed, ***consider all of these to be spoilers*** if you want to be safe!

Yuji Motivates Megumi to Fight

Maki has successfully stabbed through Sukuna, and the plan to stir Megumi’s soul has worked. All Yuji needs to do now is give Megumi a reason to keep fighting, which isn’t easy by any means. His sister and mentor were killed by his own cursed technique, under the control of Sukuna.

If Yuji is able to show Megumi that his friends who are currently engaged in battle against Sukuna are worth fighting for, then Megumi might come back. He might not be immediately freed from Sukuna, but Yuji’s might work in the long term.

Yuta eaten by Sukuna??

In an interview in 2021, Gege said Sukuna will eat an impt character to death



248: Sukuna says the Spirit Possessed brat will be the main meal



249: Sukuna calls Yuta as Spirit Possessed brat



251: Sukuna realises Yuta/Rika ate the last remaining Sukuna's finger



Yuta Okkotsu was already shown to have a nasty injury in the last chapter. It’s also confirmed in Chapter 251 that Yuta ate Sukuna’s last finger. Even if Yuta lived past Chapter 251 after enduring Sukuna’s brutal attacks, Yuta’s safety isn’t assured.

Sukuna is known to cannibalize others. If it means getting his last finger back to get stronger, then Sukuna might move towards eating Yuta in Chapter 252.

Rumors about Maki’s demise

Never underestimate the Ryomen Sukuna plot armor. Things may currently not be on Sukuna’s side, but he might find a way to sweep the rug under Maki. His smug, barely-there smile after Maki’s ambush was not missed by most readers, and it’s a sign that none of us should rest easy.

Fans believe that Maki might be hurt or worse in the events of Chapter 252 and beyond. But before that happens, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen might give Maki the spotlight before she’s eliminated. This is the worst case, assuming that Maki’s attacks are incapable of dealing fatal damage to Sukuna.

