Don’t Miss Out on ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’

Published: Jul 11, 2024 04:48 pm

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is finally out. We’ve hoped and waited for a sequel even after the main manga wrapped up with serialization. But now, Team Natsu is back, and they’re off to finish a quest nobody could complete.

It’s been years since we’ve seen the Fairy Tail Guild and its members. We miss them all, but there have also been new developments among the members of the Fairy Tail Guild. If you didn’t catch up with the manga’s sequel, you probably didn’t know that some ships have gotten together.

I won’t spoil who got together, but you can watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest and all its twelve episodes. Don’t miss out on an episode of Fairy Tail’s sequel by saving these dates. Expect the latest episodes to come out at 2:00 AM PT, unless stated otherwise.

Fairy Tale: 100 Years Quest Release Schedule

Episode CountRelease date
1July 7, 2024
2July 14, 2024
3July 21, 2024
4July 28, 2024
5August 4, 2024
6August 11, 2024
7August 18, 2024
8August 25, 2024
9September 1, 2024
10September 8, 2024
11September 15, 2024
12September 22, 2024

You can watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest synopsis

In the year X793, following the fall of Zeref and Acnologia, Team Natsu from the Fairy Tail Wizard Guild embarks on a notorious quest that no adventurer has been able to complete. The 100-Year Quest has been incomplete for a century because it involves sealing the Five Dragon Gods. Imagine fighting Acnologia five times over, and it’s no wonder this quest hasn’t been completed in ages.

