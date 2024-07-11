Don’t Miss Out on ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is finally out. We’ve hoped and waited for a sequel even after the main manga wrapped up with serialization. But now, Team Natsu is back, and they’re off to finish a quest nobody could complete.

Recommended Videos

It’s been years since we’ve seen the Fairy Tail Guild and its members. We miss them all, but there have also been new developments among the members of the Fairy Tail Guild. If you didn’t catch up with the manga’s sequel, you probably didn’t know that some ships have gotten together.

I won’t spoil who got together, but you can watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest and all its twelve episodes. Don’t miss out on an episode of Fairy Tail’s sequel by saving these dates. Expect the latest episodes to come out at 2:00 AM PT, unless stated otherwise.

Fairy Tale: 100 Years Quest Release Schedule

Episode Count Release date 1 July 7, 2024 2 July 14, 2024 3 July 21, 2024 4 July 28, 2024 5 August 4, 2024 6 August 11, 2024 7 August 18, 2024 8 August 25, 2024 9 September 1, 2024 10 September 8, 2024 11 September 15, 2024 12 September 22, 2024

You can watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest synopsis

In the year X793, following the fall of Zeref and Acnologia, Team Natsu from the Fairy Tail Wizard Guild embarks on a notorious quest that no adventurer has been able to complete. The 100-Year Quest has been incomplete for a century because it involves sealing the Five Dragon Gods. Imagine fighting Acnologia five times over, and it’s no wonder this quest hasn’t been completed in ages.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy