When Is the ‘Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest’ Anime Coming Out?

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is a comeback we didn’t expect. The mainline Fairy Tail manga by author Hiro Mashima ended its run at Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 26, 2017, after publishing its 545th chapter.

The upcoming anime is a sequel to the manga, and it will be about Natsu and his gang’s attempt at finishing a notoriously difficult quest to seal the five dragon gods of Giltena. So, imagine five Acnologias all at once. But no mission is too difficult when you have the power of friendship, according to Natsu.

The new Fairy Tail anime is set to be released in July 2024, in the summer anime lineup of 2024, but no specific release date has been given by J.C. Staff, the animation studio working on Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest.

Several Japanese voice actors from the original cast have confirmed their return for the upcoming season of the anime. Tetsuya Kakihara is confirmed to be returning as the voice of Natsu Dragneel. Aya Hirano will be reprising her role as Lucy Heartfilia. Rie Kugimiya will be coming back to the series as Happy.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is currently publishing new chapters of its manga. More than a hundred chapters have been published at Kodansha since its release in 2018, a year after the first manga ended. So many chapters and a decade later, and yet we’re never getting Natsu and Lucy as a canon couple. I’m not going to expect the same from the upcoming series, but nobody’s stopping me from dreaming.

