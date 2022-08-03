The Marvel Cinematic Universe—just like any universe, really, our own included—is constantly expanding. This year’s San Diego Comic-Con introduced the studio’s Phase 5, which will run from 2023 to 2024, and we can be certain that there’s no stopping it for the time being. What started out with Iron Man in 2008, a relatively “calmer” superhero origin story based in reality, has evolved, more than twenty movies and several tv shows later, into a sweeping story of different planets, magic, cosmic powers, gods, and monsters of all kinds. Some of these offerings have been amazing, others—given the vast amount of content you expect some duds—not so much.

And while it’s true that each movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can (somewhat) stand on its own legs, they’re clearly meant to be experienced together as a great, overarching story. Some tie into the continuity more successfully than others, of course, but they’re all designed to interact with each other— as all the easter eggs and various blink-and-you-missed-it references clearly suggest.

The more the universe grows, the more complicated it gets to keep track of all storylines—and that’s without even considering time travel, which Avengers: Endgame just had to go and throw into the mix. So, here’s a complete rundown of all the stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released so far—movies and TV shows alike, but no digital series—arranged in their in-universe chronological order.

A note: I didn’t include a few of the “young adult” television series—Cloak & Dagger, Runaways, and Helstrom—in the list since their MCU tie-ins are quite small when compared to other productions.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Released in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger is technically the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last origin story being told before the official assembling of the Avengers in 2012. However, in-universe, everything started with Captain America—which was set in the 1940s during World War 2. The movie sets the basis for several plot lines that would later become central in the MCU, particularly, the threat of HYDRA.

One Shot: Agent Carter

This direct-to-video short movie picks up immediately after the events of Captain America: The First Avengers, following Agent Peggy Carter at the SSR—the precursor to what would become S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel produced a grand total of five of these One-Shot shorts, but the success of Agent Carter convinced the studio to order a series that would expand on Peggy Carter’s story.

Agent Carter

Agent Carter ran for a total of two seasons from 2015 to 2016. Hayley Atwell is obviously back playing Peggy Carter, so this is important origin watching, plus James D’Arcy plays the supporting role of an actual human butler, Jarvis, who would later inspire Tony Stark in the naming of his AI.

Captain Marvel

Another movie that happens way before its release date, Captain Marvel came out in 2019—smack in the middle of the MCU’s Phase Three and between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The story, however, is set in the 1990s and sets the basis for Carol Danvers’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—as well as what inspired Nick Fury to create the Avengers Initiative.

Iron Man

From now on, movies are set more or less at the same time they were released. Iron Man, which started this whole behemoth of a narrative universe, was released in 2008 and is a very textbook origin story of how a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, Tony Stark, turned from weapons merchant to hero in a suit.

The Incredible Hulk

There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture…

The Incredible Hulk, released in 2008 as well, is a bit of an outlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While falling perfectly in line with the rest of the Phase One movies as an origin story for one of the people who would end up in the first Avengers team, the fact that Bruce Banner is played by Edward Norton and not Mark Ruffalo—who went on to play Banner in all of the subsequent MCU appearances—is definitely something that might confuse audiences.

Iron Man 2

Now, is Iron Man 2 a good film? Not particularly. But do I absolutely love Sam Rockwell to bits, and, because of that, I will endure it. The second installment in Iron Man’s three-part story is still part of Phase One and starts to lay some groundwork for Tony Stark’s character and internal conflicts. This film actually plays a big part in his decisions in later movies.

One Shot: The Consultant

Another Marvel One Shot, The Consultant stars Clark Gregg’s beloved S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson, as well as Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, who are scheming to keep Emil Blonsky in jail and out of the Avengers Initiative.

One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer

Two One Shots in a row connect Iron Man 2 and Thor, so here’s the second one. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer is a short comic moment that sees Phil Coulson encounter a slight mishap that happened on the road to Albuquerque, New Mexico—where he was headed to study the next big plot point that had quite literally fallen from the sky.

Thor

Another Phase One origin story, Thor (released in 2011), was distinctively different tonally from all the others MCU movies that had come out at the time. Much more epic and Shakespeare-like—let’s blame Shakespeare actors extraordinaire Kenneth Branagh, who directed it, and Tom Hiddleston, who picked up the role of the movie’s villain, Loki—in the in-universe chronological order, Thor rounds up the introductions to the original Avengers.

Or well, not really—we are technically still missing a proper introduction to both Hawkeye and Black Widow, and especially an explanation of what actually happened in Budapest, but you know. Not holding a grudge about it. Never held a grudge in my life. Absolutely not. Totally have let go of this.

The Avengers

The Avengers was the movie event of 2012—the first big crossover, the first big team-up. It definitely was a watershed moment, both in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in that of modern blockbuster movies, and it set the basis for the interactive and interconnected stories that would populate the MCU later on.

One Shot: Item 47

Another Marvel One-Shot, Item 47 stars a New York City couple, Bennie (Jesse Bradford) and Claire (Lizzy Caplan) who find a Chitauri gun after the attack that Loki led on the city in Avengers. They use it to rob some banks, calling on themselves the attention of S.H.I.E.L.D.—Agents Sitwell and Blake are dispatched to retrieve it—and invite the couple to join them at S.H.I.E.L.D. in the process.

Thor: The Dark World

Phase 2 introduces some new characters but gets to explore more and more of our main character’s motives and reasonings. Thor: The Dark World sees Thor reuniting with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and teaming up with his brother Loki to face the threat of the Dark Elves—as well as starting to throw some Infinity Stones around.

Iron Man 3

Iron Man 3 is, in my honest opinion, the worst Iron Man movie of the lot but it’s also the one that does the best job at truly getting Tony’s fears and motives, which are basically what convince him to create the Ultron project, all leading him to sign the Sokovia accords and, ultimately, sacrifice himself in Endgame. Both Thor: The Dark World and Iron Man 3 came out in 2013, and are set in the universe pretty much at the same time.

One Shot: All Hail the King

The last of the first wave of Marvel One-Shots to have been produced, All Hail the King is set after the events of Iron Man 3 and centers on Trevor Slatter—also known as the “false” Mandarin. He gives an interview in his prison cell to Jackson Noriss, whom Slattery thinks is a filmmaker interested in his story, that is, until Norriss reveals himself as a member of the Ten Rings and kidnaps Slattery to bring him to meet with the actual leader. It will be a few years, but this plot line will pop back up in Phase 4.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The placement of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the first television series that interacted actively with the MCU movies—which ran for a total of seven seasons from 2013 to 2020—is somewhat fuzzy. While it started out as very connected to the events of the movies—namely the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Winter Soldier—there were some conflicts about where the series’ storyline could clash with what was planned for the movies.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The jewel in Phase 2’s crown, as well as probably one of the best MCU movies Marvel ever produced, the sequel to Captain America—released in 2014—sees Steve Rogers trying to adapt to modern life, with the help of Natasha Romanoff and Sam Wilson, before his semblance of peace is thrown into complete disarray by the revelation that HYDRA survived and has been burrowing inside of S.H.I.E.L.D. ever since World War 2. And, on top of that, it has taken Steve’s childhood friend, Bucky Barnes, and twisted him into the fearsome Winter Soldier. Tough break.

Daredevil

The first of the “Marvel Knights” television series, Daredevil sees Charlie Cox starring as Matt Murdock, a lawyer by day and vigilante by night in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen. The show ran for three seasons on Netflix, but Matt Murdock also appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter’s lawyer—which prompted Marvel to start working on a new Daredevil series (which will most likely be released on Disney+).

Guardians of the Galaxy

Released in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the two Phase 2 movies that introduced new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and this time, they were far, far away from Earth. This first movie tells the story of how the team of Guardians was born from the union of some of the galaxy’s worst criminals—as well as highlighting yet another Infinity Stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a Phase 3 movie, released in 2016, the story it tells picks up immediately from where the first Guardians left off. This time, the gang is off to discover the truth about Peter “Starlord” Quill’s parentage—and of course, stop a catastrophe from happening in the process.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The second major team-up of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the original Avengers team returns in Avengers: Age of Ultron to bring down an AI created by Tony Stark with the aim of defending the world— before turning murderous, of course. The movie also serves as the introduction of the Maximoff twins, Pietro and Wanda, also known as Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. While Pietro’s appearance is sadly short-lived, Wanda will go on to have a major role in upcoming MCU movies.

Ant-Man

The second Phase 2 movie to introduce new characters, Ant-Man serves as the origin story of the titular superhero—whose civil identity is Scott Lang, a (newly-released from jail) thief who gets entangled with the Pym/Van Dyne father and daughter duo and their invention of a suit that allows the wearer to shrink down to the size of an ant.

Jessica Jones

Another “Marvel Knight,” Jessica Jones follows a superpowered woman who quits her brief superhero career when she ends up causing someone’s death (when pushed by David Tennant’s villainous Kilgrave—who she’ll obviously have to face again once he pops his head back up and stars wreaking havoc).

Luke Cage

The character of Luke Cage appeared in Jessica Jones first before getting his own solo series on Netflix —with two seasons rather than three—as part of the “Marvel Knights” series. Funnily enough, Mahershala Ali stars as the villain of the very first season, Cottonmouth, but he will appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Blade, whose solo movie is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War inaugurated Marvel’s Phase 3 in 2016 by pItting the heroes (we had come to know and love) against each other. As they were divided over whether or not they should sign the Sokovia Accords to limit their activity. The movie also introduced Black Panther, played by the late and much-beloved Chadwick Boseman, and the third rendition of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

Iron Fist

The last of the “Marvel Knights” to get his own origin story, Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist, is a trust fund baby who has been presumed dead for fifteen years—before returning to New York with newly acquired mystical powers—hellbent on getting his family company back.

The Defenders

A smaller, television version of The Avengers, The Defenders sees the four Marvel Knights team up to defend New York City from a common enemy, the supervillain known as the Hand, who is threatening—you guessed it—to destroy it.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The first of three movies starring Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Homecoming came out in 2017 and is set pretty much immediately after Captain America: Civil War—entering Peter’s struggle in balancing his normal high schooler life with his desire to become a full-fledged member of the Avengers.

The Punisher

While not technically one of the Marvel Knights, The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as Franc Castle, known throughout New York City as “the Punisher”—a morally grey man seeking revenge for the murders of his family. The character first appeared in the second season of Daredevil, and the series ran on Netflix for two seasons.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange, released in 2016, is another origin story—one for a character who will grow to become immensely important within the MCU, especially as we move further and further into the multiverse. We follow Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange as he tries to regain use of the hands that made him a world-class surgeon after a car accident—only for him to discover the Mystic Arts.

Black Panther

Black Panther’s beginning also stems directly from the end of Captain America: Civil War—T’Challa returns home as the new king of Wakanda after the death of his father T’Chaka, and there, he has to deal with his father’s complicated legacy.

Black Widow

A movie that was years and years in the making, Black Widow finally gave Natasha Romanoff the chance to shine as the star of her solo story. Released in 2021—as part of Phase 4, already in the chunk called “The Multiverse Saga” which started at the closing of “The Infinity Saga”—Black Widow is not an origin story, but a separate adventure that sees Natasha teaming up with the members of her family to take down the Red Room once and for all. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Natasha’s “little sister,” was the absolute scene stealer—so much so that she returned in another MCU project and is set to appear in more.

Inhumans

Together with the Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series, Inhumans is part of “Marvel Heroes”—the first batch of television series produced by Marvel before the onslaught of Marvel Studios productions that were released directly on Disney+. The eight episodes of Inhumans weren’t met with stellar reviews, but Anson Mount reprised his role as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Team Thor

The first of three mockumentaries written and directed by Taika Waititi—and later added to the One Shot canon—Team Thor is set pretty much at the same time as Civil War, and it follows Thor after the end of Age of Ultron as he settles in Australia with a human housemate, who tries to teach him how to send emails and has to suffer through his massive investigative board concerning the Infinity Stones.

Team Thor: Part 2

The second part of the Waititi mockumentaries continues to keep track of Thor and Darryl’s domestic life, as Thor tries to pay for rent with Asgardian currency and to convince Darryl to get a superhero outfit.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor was notably absent from the Civil War, and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok lets us know what he was up to while everybody else was busy punching each other at that airport in Berlin. The story of Ragnarok reveals some important background on Asgard as well as gifts Thor what would be a very significant character development—had the Russos not thrown it out of the window or played it for laughs in Infinity War and Endgame, that is.

Team Darryl

The third and final of the Taika Waititi mockumentaries, Team Darryl is set after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, and this time, Darryl has gotten himself a stranger roommate—the Grandmaster, who bosses him around and threatens to melt him.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The sequel to Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp serves as Hope Van Dyne’s introduction as the Wasp. The movie’s main storyline, in which Hank and Hope try to rescue Janet Van Dyne—their wife and mother respectively—from the Quantum Realm might seem pretty detached from the massive war we’re barreling towards, but the end scene ties everything together and prepares the ground for the resolution.

Avengers: Infinity War

The first of the two parts that mark the end of the first narrative arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War was set up to be a tragedy in the most Greek of ways and it ended up being just that. The Avengers try everything they have to stop Thanos from collecting all of the Infinity Stones, but the Snap happens anyway—immediately erasing half of every single life form in the universe.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame’s first minutes pick up immediately where Infinity War left off—with the Avengers chasing Thanos through the universe, this time with the aim of making him reverse the Snap. When they find out that’s impossible, they kill him and the movie skips ahead five years—making the entire MCU timeline move slightly ahead of our actual one. Thanks to the brilliance and sacrifices of several of the characters we’ve come to know and love, though, the Avengers ultimately manage to restore all the lives that were lost.

WandaVision

Hands down the best Marvel Studios series so far, WandaVision is the story of how Wanda Maximoff deals with the grief she has been carrying on her shoulders pretty much since her childhood—grief that has skyrocketed with the events of Endgame and Vision’s death. She unleashes her power to trap a small American town into an alternate reality inspired by television series, where she controls the minds of everyone to live in a perfect little world where nothing is wrong.

Loki

The MCU’s Phase Four also includes the first four Marvel Studios series, released on Disney+ in rapid succession, and set more or less at the same time to expand on the post-Endgame events. Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to his iconic role—even though this Loki isn’t technically the same Loki who died by the hand of Thanos. He’s instead from an alternate reality the Avengers traveled to when seeking to retrieve the Tesseract. Loki finds himself tangled with the TVA, the Time Variance Authority, and ends up unleashing the multiverse.

What If…?

A series of anthology episodes that are more or less detached from one another—except for the final ones—What If…? does exactly what the title suggests. Each episode presents a scenario that diverts from the MCU’s canon and sees how things might have gone—introducing the character of The Watcher in the meantime.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first origin story of Phase Four, the movie follows Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi as he travels from San Francisco to China to face down his legacy as the son of the infamous Xu Wenwu, the holder of the legendary ten rings and the leader of the homonymous terrorist organization—the same that kidnapped Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie and Trevor Slattery a.k.a. the Mandarin in Iron Man 3.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

As the name suggests, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier explores how Sam and Bucky are doing after Steve chose to stay in the past in Endgame and officially gave up his shield to Sam. The two team up with former Civil War villain Zemo to stop a group known as the Flag Smashers—and try their best to accept the new way things are in the meantime.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the official ending of the Infinity Saga and gives massive hints as to what’s going to follow it—since Peter Parker first gets introduced to the concept of the multiverse. It turns out that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio was playing him, but the multiverse idea was there to stay. Oh, and let’s not forget that his identity gets revealed right at the end of the movie!

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home was definitely the most anticipated movie of Phase Four, and probably another watershed moment in pop culture. With Loki officially introducing the multiverse to the MCU, who’s to say that the other two iterations of Peter Parker couldn’t make an appearance? And appear they did, to massive cheers from audiences all over the world.

Eternals

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals introduces a whole group of new characters—the titular Eternals, creatures sent from outer space to eradicate a dangerous species of monsters called Deviants and accompany humanity through all the eras of their civilization.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye marked the beginning of the second wave of the Marvel Studios series—this time following Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton—showing what happens when, what he did during the Blip, when he was known as Ronin and had pretty much lost his moral compass, finally catches up to him. The miniseries also introduces Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who Barton trains to take up the mantle of Hawkeye after him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange’s sequel delves further into the multiverse as Stephen Strange helps America Chavez—who’s capable of traveling the multiverse—escape Wanda Maximoff, lost in her grief after the events of Infinity War and of WandaVision and trying to reach her children even in a different reality. The movie has a distinct horror feel, a stylistic mark of its director Sam Raimi.

Moon Knight

After a Disney start in Star Wars, Oscar Isaac takes over the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, playing the titular role in Moon Knight—or better yet, roles, since he plays Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who also has two alters, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley. They all get entangled in a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods—becoming the avatar for the moon god Khonshu.

Ms. Marvel

The latest Marvel Studios series to be released, Ms. Marvel is the story of teenager, Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, a massive Avengers and Captain Marvel fangirl who ends up gaining the power to harness cosmic energy and going on her own hero origin story.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The most recent movie to be released before Phase Four officially wraps up with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the fourth Thor movie is directed once again by Taika Waititi. The story sees Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg fight the god-killing villain Gorr—helped by Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who returns wielding Mjolnir.

