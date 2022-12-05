When the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped, there were some fans wondering about Gamora. After all, isn’t our Gamora dead? And, if this is a new alt version of Gamora, how will she fit into everything going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That is the question.

What happened to Gamora?

A quick recap: The Gamora that bonded with Peter Quill and has been on this character development journey since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie is dead. That incarnation was killed by Thanos in order for him to gain one of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. Since she was not killed in the Blip, she was not resurrected when Bruce Banner managed to bring everyone back.

Is the new Gamora from a different timeline?

With all the time traveling in Avengers: Endgame, they did bring a version of Gamora back, but without any of the character development. Still, she managed to turn against Thanos and joined in for the girl squad moment in the film. But that doesn’t mean she’s totally returned.

My concern is that this Gamora might end up being like Loki: In the Loki series, one of the frustrating things is that the original version of Loki—the one who went through so much growth and came to truly love Thor so much that he would give his life to save him—died. The one we get is a Fast Pass version who had to get all that information through what basically amounts to a clip show. Even though we are still watching the character played by Tom Hiddleston, it is not the same version of Loki, and that makes the character feel off in the show.

Will Gamora return after Endgame?

Gamora being killed off for real in Infinity War felt wrong always, especially since Natasha got killed off in Endgame. Gamora’s story wasn’t finished, and in true comic crossover fashion, the need to up the emotional stakes in Infinity War meant rushing things that would have likely arrived at a more organic conclusion in Vol. 3.

All this to say: we have no idea what version of Gamora we are gonna get in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and, as part of an ensemble, will she be given her due? Only time will tell.

