‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Fans went wild when Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Daredevil was returning to the screen. Daredevil: Born Again, part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a reboot, not a fourth season of the beloved Daredevil series on Netflix. That makes it tough to predict who will be in the cast, or what the plot will focus on. Details about the new series are still under wraps, but here’s what we know so far.

What’s the plot of Daredevil: Born Again?

The original Daredevil, which was only loosely connected to the MCU, was focused on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox)’s double life as an attorney and a masked vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen, New York. There were no Infinity Stones or cosmic threats in the Netflix series—just good ol’ fashioned street-level crimefighting as Matt tried to free Hell’s Kitchen from the control of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Now that Daredevil is officially part of the MCU, though, it could go in a few different directions. Many fans are hoping the new series will stick to the original show’s tight focus on the gritty world of organized crime in Hell’s Kitchen. However, the whole point of the MCU is the interconnection of all its different storylines, so with the Multiverse Saga unfolding and Secret Wars coming out in 2026, who knows what could happen?

Who’s in the cast of Daredevil: Born Again?

Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Michael Gandolfini (Oceans 8, The Sopranos), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) have all been cast in undisclosed roles. According to Deadline, Levieva and Holt may be appearing as romantic interests.

Alaqua Cox (Echo) and Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk) could potentially have cameo appearances as Maya Lopez and Jennifer Walters, respectively, given their connections to Daredevil. Maya is one of Kingpin’s former lieutenants, and at the end of Hawkeye she put a bullet in his head. At the end of She-Hulk, Jen and Matt were in a long-distance relationship, so it seems natural that she would at least make an appearance in the new show. Nothing has been confirmed, though.

As for cast members of the original Daredevil series—especially Deborah Ann Woll, who played Matt’s secretary and love interest Karen, and Elden Henson, who played Matt’s law partner and best friend Foggy—there’s no official word on whether they’ll be returning.

What’s the release window for Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again will come out in spring 2024, putting its release between Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Captain America: New World Order.

Interestingly, there are rumors that Spider-Man 4 could come out in June or July 2024, which would put it just after (or during) Daredevil’s first season. That timing would be perfect for a Daredevil/Spidey team-up, since they’re both street-level heroes, they’ve already met in Spider-Man: No Way Home (although Matt has presumably had his memory erased along with everyone else), and they’ve both taken on Kingpin in other media. We don’t know anything for sure, though.

