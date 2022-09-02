All Three Spider-Mans Get More Time in the Re-Release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home headed back into cinemas with a loaded new release! We got new footage and it was worth it to see our favorites at Midtown High but we also got more of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers interacting with Tom Holland’s Peter. The three were together in the big fight and loved to talk about their villains and their experiences as Spider-Man and while a good bit of it made it into the final cut, we did get some more footage of the three interacting with each other.

For the most part, all the same beats were in the scene but it is clear that they let the characters talk a bit more about things and yes, I would watch Peter, Peter, and Peter all talking about villains and web-shooters and everything in between for hours on end. And it did end up giving us a great look into their dynamic (including having Garfield’s Peter ask if they can hang out like this later and that he’d get Maguire’s Peter’s number).

The holes

One of the clearly longer scenes that ruled was the one of all three Peter Parkers at the Statue of Liberty. They’re waiting for the bad guys to show up and they’re just talking about things and when it comes to Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, both the other Peters are fascinated by the fact that he has organic web-shooters. It is something that is intriguing given that the character typically uses web-shooters he creates with web fluid made in a lab. So it is natural that both Garfield and Holland’s Peters would be intrigued by it.

But the line that really just makes the scene is when Garfield’s Peter says that he wants to see the holes. Because, look, if anyone else said that it would be weird but Peter Parker saying it to another Peter Parker is just priceless.

Matty Murdock!

It wasn’t much but we did get another scene of Matt Murdock to celebrate! This time, it was Matt working with Happy to try and help him get free from his connection with Tony Stark and the weapons that Damage Control was looking for. He’s sitting next to Happy when an alarm on Happy’s phone goes off and shows all the villains heading into his condo and he gets distracted which Matt tells him to put his phone away.

It’s short and sweet and to the point but is another scene of Matt Murdock so obviously it is great to have him back in a Spider-Man movie. Now if only they would let Spider-Man be on the Daredevil: Born Again series so I can see these two working together to protect New York and take down Kingpin.

Wondering whether or not going back to see Spider-Man: No Way Home is for you? It’s worth the rewatch and a fun time so check your local listings and see Spider-Man: No Way Home back in theaters! Plus, again, Andrew Garfield asks Tobey Maguire about his organic web-shooters and their holes. It’s hilarious.

