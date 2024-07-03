‘1992’ Will Take Audiences to an Important Part of Los Angeles History

Los Angeles after the Rodney King verdict was a city without order and rightfully so. The protests following the verdict were for the injustice served to King, who was a victim of police brutality, and 1992 is a new movie exploring the landscape of that time in Los Angeles.

It will mark one of actor Ray Liotta’s last movies, and 1992 is split seemingly between two storylines that are going to converge. It has a father and a son trying to make a better life for themselves, and then it also shows a group of white men capitalizing on the civil unrest in the city at the time for their own personal gain.

The trailer does a great job of exploring what this movie is about, so let’s talk a bit about what we know about 1992.

What is 1992 about?

1992 is bringing some of our favorite actors together! The film takes us through one man’s journey to fix his life and his relationships.

The synopsis is as follows: “In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.”

Who is in it?

The movie is written by Sascha Penn and Ariel Vromen and directed by Vromen, and it has an absolutely stellar cast! Joining Liotta as part of his crew is Scott Eastwood as his son. We also have a father/son duo with Tyrese Gibson as Mercer as he is trying to give his son, played by Christopher A’mmanuel, a better life.

The rest of the cast includes: Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov.

How long do we have to wait to see it?

If you are wondering when the film is hitting theaters, it is set to release at a very important moment in history: 32 years after the Rodney King verdict. The verdict was read on August 29th, 1992 and the riots lasted for six days following that.

The film is set to release on August 30, 2024, timed with the anniversary.

