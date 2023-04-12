This Easter Egg in ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Is a Gift to Comics Fans

The teaser trailer for The Marvels is finally out! The trailer includes a funny scene that we originally saw in the post-credit scene in the season finale of Ms. Marvel. In the scene, Kamala accidentally switches places with her idol, Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel). When Carol finds herself in Kamala’s bedroom, she looks around in bewilderment, seeing tons of Captain Marvel posters and artwork on the walls around her. She looks down at a shard of the door she burst through, seeing her own face on a torn poster. With dawning horror, she realizes that she’s ended up in the lair of a Captain Marvel super fan.

Back when the season finale of Ms. Marvel aired, keen-eyed fans of Marvel comics recognized the artist who drew the torn poster in Carol’s hands. It’s none other than Jamie McKelvie, one of Marvel’s most beloved artists.

(Marvel Studios)

McKelvie is the artist behind classic series like Young Avengers and The Wicked + The Divine, both of which were written by his longtime collaborator Kieron Gillen. McKelvie also designed the costumes for Carol Danvers’ relaunch as Captain Marvel, and Kamala’s Ms. Marvel costume.

Also visible on the wall behind Carol is a poster of McKelvie’s iconic portrait of Captain Marvel blasting through space. The illustration serves as the cover artwork for the omnibus edition of Kelly Sue Deconnick’s Captain Marvel run.

When the trailer dropped, McKelvie himself posted both references to his work on his Instagram account, remarking on Kamala’s excellent taste in art.

Last summer, McKelvie revealed that the poster was new artwork that Marvel had hired him to create for the scene.

The Marvels, coming out on November 10, 2023, will follow Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau as they find that their powers have become entangled, causing them to switch places with each other every time they use those powers. Together, the three will team up to fight a Kree revolutionary played by Zawe Ashton.

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]