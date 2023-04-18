‘Blade’ Is Back and the Stakes Are High for Marvel’s Reboot

The Marvel universe isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the amount of excitement many horror fans have for the return of Blade is real. Marvel has cast Mahershala Ali in the title role of the day-walking vampire hunter for its upcoming reboot, which is set to arrive in 2024.

So, what else do we know about the new Blade movie? Who will co-star alongside Ali, and what can we expect from the plot? Here’s everything we know about Marvel’s Blade.

Does Blade have a release date?

Blade was originally set for a 2023 release, but it was unfortunately delayed. Marvel currently has Blade scheduled for September 6, 2024. The film is part of Marvel’s Phase 5 lineup.

What is the plot of Blade?

Marvel hasn’t released an official plot as of yet. The original Blade (1998) followed the title character (Wesley Snipes)—a badass vampire-human hybrid who whooped tons of ass. And there was a whole thing with Stephen Dorff trying to summon a god that could help vampires eliminate humans. I suggest watching (or rewatching) the original to get prepared.

Guillermo del Toro directed Blade II, which sees Snipes’ hero begrudgingly teaming up with vampires to battle a common enemy that threatens to destroy vampires and humans alike. And the less said about Blade: Trinity, the better.

Who is in the new Blade movie?

It’s looking like the cast is going to be great because for one thing, Mahershala Ali is taking on the role of Blade. Marvel also recently announced the casting of our current favorite scream queen, Mia Goth, who’s rumored to be playing Dracula’s daughter, Lilith Drake.

Here’s the cast of Blade:

Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade

Mia Goth

Delroy Lindo

Aaron Pierre

Marvel’s Blade is being written by Michael Starrbury and directed by Yann Demange, a French filmmaker whose credits include the 2018 film White Boy Rick and several episodes of the cult favorite U.K. series Dead Set.

