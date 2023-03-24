When will Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Release on Disney+? 

What If…?, Marvel’s anthology series exploring the multiverse, was renewed for a second season back in 2021. However, news of the second season slowly faded after the initial announcement, and now some concerning statements from Disney head Bob Iger and Marvel head Kevin Feige have thrown season 2’s release date into question. So when is What If…? season 2 coming out? Here’s what we know.

What If…? broke from the MCU’s established slate of movies and series by choosing to tell new stories about familiar heroes through animation. The nine episodes in season 1 range from heart-stopping to completely wacky. In one episode, T’Challa becomes Star Lord, and somehow convinces Thanos not to commit genocide. In another, Thor grows up as an only child and nearly destroys the earth by throwing a colossal party. In the last few episodes of the season, the various storylines all come together when the Watcher, played by Jeffrey Wright, has to break his vow never to interfere in the multiverse he monitors. He assembles a team of heroes to defeat Ultron, who has obtained the Infinity Gauntlet and is wiping out entire realities in order to achieve his twisted vision of peace.

Making the series even more exciting was the return of many of Marvel’s A-list actors to voice their characters. Although Robert Downey Jr. and Natalie Portman didn’t return, fans were treated to the voice talent of Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, the late Chadwick Boseman in his final posthumous performance, and many more.

What we know about What If…? season 2

So far, there’s been very little marketing released for What If…? season 2. There’s no trailer, no images, nothing. Is this show actually happening, or did we all collectively hallucinate the season 2 announcement?

No, it’s really coming. We know because a couple of character announcements have been released.

First off, we know that Hela, the Goddess of Death from Thor: Ragnarok, will be appearing in season 2, voiced by Cate Blanchett. Hela will reportedly appear in an episode in which Asgard goes to war with Ta Lo, the mystical realm from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In an image of a Funko Soda toy, we see Hela dressed in what looks like Ta Lo-inspired armor.

We also know that What If…? season 2 will be introducing a new character, Kahhori. Kahhori is a Kanienʼkehá:ka (Mohawk) woman who finds the tesseract before the colonization of America.

Other than that, we know that season 2 is well into production. At least one episode, “What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” is completed, since it was screened at Marvel’s animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

So when is What If…? season 2 coming out?

Here’s where things get a lot less certain.

Recently, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige both announced that Disney+ would be spacing out its Marvel offerings. This means that many shows, including What If…? season 2, have had their release windows changed to “coming soon.” What If…? season 2 was previously slated to come out in early 2023, but now it’s not at all clear when the series will be released.

In the meantime, though, season 1 of What If…? is streaming on Disney+. Just in case you feel like watching Thor trash Las Vegas again.

(image: Marvel)

