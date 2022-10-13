Well, that was a wild ride! After 9 episodes of courtroom battles, bad dates, and thunderclaps, She-Hulk has finally wrapped up with a finale that didn’t just break the fourth wall—it hulk smashed it into oblivion. But what the heck actually happened in that final episode? What does the end of season 1 mean for Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and the rest of the MCU?

It’s Jen’s show

Remember way back at the beginning of the season, when Jen told us to remember “whose show this really is” amidst all the cameos? The season finale proves that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jen’s show in more ways than one.

Jen goes to Emil’s ranch, hoping for some respite from the fallout of last week’s disastrous gala. Instead, she discovers that Emil is hosting HulkKing’s Intelligencia meeting. What’s more, HulkKing is one of Jen’s creepy Matcher dates, Todd. Predictably, all hell breaks loose. Todd turns into another hulk, Titania bursts through the wall, and Bruce shows up to fight Emil, who’s in his Abomination form. Jen watches the chaos unfold until she decides she’s had enough. So has the viewer, apparently, since the screen abruptly cuts to the Disney Plus menu screen.

Jen pops out of the menu and manages to get to the She-Hulk writers’ room, where she complains to head writer Jessica Gao. Jen then takes her complaint to Kevin himself—except, wait, K.E.V.I.N. is actually a robot called the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. Jen manages to convince K.E.V.I.N. that what really matters in the story’s climax isn’t a huge CGI-filled fight scene, but her own stakes as a character. They collaborate on a new ending, in which Todd and Emil are held accountable for their actions and Bruce doesn’t steal Jen’s thunder. Titania’s still there for some reason, but she’s great, so no one’s complaining.

It’s a weird ending, but ultimately a satisfying one. Jen gets to tell her own story, and she even gets her life back together. And that life apparently includes…

Daredevil!

Matt Murdock comes back! He misses the final fight (again, it’s Jen’s story and no one else’s), but we learn at the end that he’s spending a week in Los Angeles and meeting Jen’s family. Jen and Matt are officially a couple! Will they stay together throughout phases 5 and 6? Will Jen have a cameo (or even a larger role) in Daredevil: Born Again? Will they fight side by side in the next two Avengers movies?? K.E.V.I.N. had better make this happen if he knows what’s good for him.

Bruce’s son Skaar

It’s official: Hulk’s son Skaar has made his MCU debut. In the comics, Hulk marries a woman named Caiera while he’s on Sakaar, and Caiera gives birth to Skaar. It looks like the MCU is staying more or less true to Skaar’s comics origins, seeing as Hulk went to Sakaar to bring him to Earth. Does this mean we’re getting a World War Hulk movie? Jen does tell K.E.V.I.N. to “save [Skaar’s introduction] for the movie.” Iiiiinteresting.

Will there be a She-Hulk season 2? Will She-Hulk join the Avengers?

When She-Hulk crashes the writers’ room, we overhear one of the writers saying, “What do we get if season 2 is one extended dream sequence?” Later, Jen tells K.E.V.I.N. that she has some thoughts about season 2. So is there actually a season 2?

Well, nothing’s been announced so far. However, She-Hulk is a series that really lends itself to a second season, since it’s an episodic procedural instead of a self-contained miniseries like most of Marvel’s other Disney Plus shows. Surely Marvel wouldn’t be so cruel as to reference season 2 twice and then not deliver.

As for She-Hulk on the big screen, while K.E.V.I.N. does seem to shoot down the idea of a She-Hulk solo outing, we know that all the new characters introduced in Phase 4 will probably have a part to play in the Multiverse Saga. Plus, remember when Mark Ruffalo seemed to leak that She-Hulk was going to join the Avengers?

With all the clues and hints dropped in the season finale, we’ll definitely be seeing She-Hulk again. After such a stellar first season, though, it’ll be a tough wait.

