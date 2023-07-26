‘Secret Invasion’ Finale Opens a Can of Worms in the MCU

Secret Invasion has come to an end, with all six episodes now streaming on Disney+. Unfortunately, the series has been riddled with problems from the start, like plot holes and fridged characters, but has it at least planted some seeds for future Marvel films and shows?

Maybe, although that will depend on whether other Marvel filmmakers pick up Secret Invasion‘s loose ends. In the meantime, here’s a breakdown of Secret Invasion‘s season finale.

This article contains major spoilers for episode 6 of Secret Invasion.

Fury and G’iah defeat Gravik, but the Skrulls are worse off than before

In the series finale, Nick Fury goes to New Skrullos to confront Gravik. He gives Gravik the Harvest—a collection of the DNA of all the Avengers present at the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame. However, Fury soon turns out to be G’iah in disguise, and after Gravik zaps her in the super Skrull machine (thinking that it will kill Fury), she gains a whole host of superpowers.

She and Gravik fight, cycling through the powers of the Hulk, Carol Danvers, Drax, Mantis, and others. Finally, G’iah overpowers Gravik and impales him, killing him.

Meanwhile, the real Fury saves President Ritson from the false Rhodey. Ritson calls off his nuclear strike on New Skrullos—but then he declares all aliens on Earth (even, presumably, Asgardians and Hulk’s son Skaar) to be enemy combatants. Humans start running around executing Skrulls. Their future doesn’t look bright for the Skrulls—at least, on Earth.

Meet G’iah, the most powerful being in existence

Did anyone else out there think G’iah was doomed the moment she became a super-duper Skrull? With the powers of all the Avengers combined, she now seems to be the most powerful being in the universe, and I was sure that meant she’d be conveniently killed off.

Luckily, G’iah survives the end of Secret Invasion. After killing Gravik, she’s approached by Sonya Falsworth, who offers her a deal: Sonya will help her rally the Skrulls, now that Gravik is dead, if G’iah helps Sonya find the rest of the people the Skrulls kidnapped.

Will we see G’iah and Sonya’s partnership in later MCU projects? Maybe!

Fury and Varra go to the Kree

With Skrulls now considered enemy combatants, Earth is no longer safe for them. G’iah-as-Fury explains to Gravik before their fight that there just weren’t any suitable planets out there (Really? In the entire universe?? No planets fit for a species immune to radiation???), so after Gravik is dead, Fury falls back on one final option: peace talks with the Kree.

Luckily, the Kree have announced that they’re open to peace talks with the Skrulls. What fantastic timing! Nick and Varra, after a loving kiss in Varra’s Skrull form, go to the S.A.B.E.R. space station to prepare.

How long as Rhodey been a Skrull?

It looks like Rhodey may have been a Skrull for a long time. When he’s freed from New Skrullos, he’s dressed in a hospital gown, and he doesn’t seem to have the mobility aids that help him walk. That could possibly date his replacement all the way back to Captain America: Civil War, when his spine was first injured. That means the last several MCU films may have featured Rhodey’s double, Raava, instead of Rhodey himself. It’ll be interesting to go back to the real Rhodey’s point of view in the upcoming Armor Wars.

Does Secret Invasion tie into The Marvels?

Some fans were hoping for a Carol Danvers cameo in Secret Invasion. She didn’t actually appear, but the connection to The Marvels, coming on November 10, is pretty clear. Fury is back on the space station. There seem to be warring factions within the Kree Empire, with Zawe Ashton playing the revolutionary Dar-Benn. It seems likely that the Skrulls’ situation will at least be addressed—but then again, you never know.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

