A new ‘Chad Powers’ teaser has us HYPED

Some of the best shows are based on random comedy bits from ESPN. Ted Lasso is one of them and now we have our next classic: Chad Powers. A new teaser dropped for the Hulu series and we cannot wait!

Chad Powers (Glen Powell) is a former football star who wants another shot at it. So he disguises himself, gets a new name, and tries out for a different team. In the original sketch, Eli Manning was at a try out for quarterbacks for Penn State. He was trying out as a walk on and was obviously incredibly good, he’s Eli Manning. But no one knew it was Manning who was in the disguise.

The series, which was co-written by Powell and Michael Waldron, has a different approach. The show is described as follows: “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.”

While the teaser itself is a quick look into the show, I am beyond excited about it. For a lot of reasons. I remember when the Manning sketch happened but also, as someone who comes from a football loving family, this is one of those moments where my brothers and I have a common interest. Did I expect my oldest brother to be into a Glen Powell show? No and yet here we are.

The rest of the cast is just as impressive! We have Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

We don’t know exactly when the show will be released but Hulu announced that it has a fall premiere. Until we know more, at least we know that Russ as “something coming up…something big.”

