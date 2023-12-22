Yuki Tsukumo’s Death in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ Explained

Yuki Tsukumo fans should brace themselves. Despite being an easygoing and funny character, her death is arguably one of the most tragic ones in Jujutsu Kaisen. One of the greatest injustices in the manga is the fact that Yuki wasn’t able to showcase all she’s capable of.

Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen’s author, killed Yuki Tsukumo in Chapter 208 of the manga. One of the best-kept secrets in Jujutsu Kaisen up to date is Yuki’s domain expansion, and it’s also a point of curiosity for many fans. This was a sorcerer who could summon a black hole, so imagining what their domain might’ve been like would feel frustrating for anybody who has been following the manga.

Many guessed that Yuki’s domain was very powerful, but it would consume too much cursed energy. This is why, even during her confrontation with Kenjaku, Yuki was advised by Tengen not to use her domain. Instead, Yuki and Choso decided to contain Kenjaku. Yuki’s cursed technique, Star Rage, was supposed to finish him off. It allowed her to add an infinite amount of mass, which allowed her to summon a black hole.

This was supposed to work, but Kenjaku is an ancient sorcerer. He didn’t make it through a thousand years only for a Special Grade sorcerer to wipe him out. Kenjaku hit Yuki with a mini-uzumaki upon figuring out that her increase in mass did not equate to Yuki becoming durable. He didn’t give her enough time to use her Reverse Cursed Technique to heal, and he cut her in half.

Kenjaku thought that this was the end, until Yuki held on to him and decided to increase her mass to summon a blackhole. He was a bit scared, but Kenjaku used Kaori Itadori’s “anti-gravity system.” Kaori’s technique essentially helped him negate the force of gravity exerted by Yuki’s Star Rage. The manga went into technical detail about how Kenjaku was able to counter the attack, but to spare everybody from the technicalities, Yuki Tsukumo imploded, and she hoped to kill Kenjaku by herself. Unfortunately, this did not work, and only she and Tengen suffered the consequences of this plan.

Fans were in pain over Yuki’s death, not just because they wouldn’t be able to see what else she could’ve been, but because her sacrifice was all in vain. Kenjaku lived after that chapter and continued with the Culling Games.

(featured image: MAPPA)

