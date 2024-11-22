‘You mean a fake club’: Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Elon Musk’s DOGE and the internet is destroying her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene officially joins Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and promptly gets roasted by the internet.

Recommended Videos

Following his re-election, Donald Trump announced he was creating a new government department called DOGE. Headed by billionaire Tesla founder Musk and entrepreneur and failed presidential candidate Ramaswamy, DOGE is supposed to help make the government more efficient by reducing waste and cutting costs. It’s not even an official department since an act of Congress is needed to make it an official government entity. However, Musk already gave DOGE a government check mark on X, seemingly believing that’s enough to validate his little club. What makes his club especially ridiculous is that an official agency, the Government Accountability Office, already tracks federal spending and performance.

Given that it’s a redundant agency run by two men doing the same job, DOGE hardly seems efficient. On top of that, there’s little reason to believe Musk and Ramaswamy know anything about how the government works and how its workforce functions. So far, their only plan appears to be to fire the vast majority of the federal workforce, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of veterans unemployed and crippling major agencies. As if DOGE couldn’t get more ridiculous, Greene has arrived on the scene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene joins DOGE

It appears Trump will continue utilizing his fake government agency to create more jobs for his favorite Republican allies. Far-right Republican Greene is among Trump’s most loyal followers. As a conspiracy theorist who has touted white supremacist views, called for political violence, and tried to overturn the 2020 election and have Joe Biden impeached, Greene is quite in line with Trump’s other controversial cabinet and administration picks. As a result, Trump made her head of a new House subcommittee that will work directly with DOGE.

Greene’s subcommittee will be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency. In a statement to CNBC, she expressed her excitement at working “hand in hand” with Trump, Musk, and Ramaswamy and touted her plan to fire government “bureaucrats.” It’s unclear what exactly she and her subcommittee will be doing. However, it doesn’t appear “efficient” at all to continue pouring people and resources into an unofficial and redundant agency. The same people crying about government waste are now creating a “subcommittee” for a fake government agency.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin issued a statement on Greene’s news, noting that it’s becoming “hard to keep track of all the new departments and bureaucracies the Republicans are setting up” to deal with government efficiency. He sarcastically called Greene “a noted student of American government” while expressing skepticism for her team-up with “two unvetted billionaires” who stand to earn billions more under Trump. X users quickly joined in to destroy Greene’s imaginary role in a “fake club” that isn’t even recognized by the U.S. government.

NEW: Ranking Member @RepRaskin issued the following statement following Chairman Comer’s announcement that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chair a new subcommittee to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency: https://t.co/Lm7VoLwCRZ pic.twitter.com/py79vhD2Y9 — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) November 21, 2024

You mean a fake club that's not recognized by our government? She's ridiculous. — Dana Whitten (@WhittenDan26385) November 21, 2024

This administration is a fucking joke. It’s like they are trying to find the worst republicans alive and put them in charge. Jfc help us. — White Alligator (@WhiteAlligator_) November 22, 2024

There IS no Department of Government Efficiency. trump can't just decide that imaginary things are real to create jobs for his billionaire BFFs. Congress has to pass funding to create a new department. — Ruth Langmores Salty Attitude (@AnnieTehworst) November 21, 2024

So they're going to cull the government departments – by setting up more??? — Miss Midnight ☮️? (@JoHoad1) November 21, 2024

The US Governments version of #CelebrityApprentice premiering in January 2025. Who get's fired first? — Allen Dembski, AWMA (@adembski99) November 21, 2024

We are truly living in the stupidest timeline — SHADES (@SHADESmiami) November 21, 2024

This is the season of America where we jump the shark. Maybe one more season after this. Was a crazy run. — nickel bag of funk (@TheJudyGs) November 22, 2024

Does anyone else feel like MTG joining forces with Musk's and Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency is going to resemble Dolores Umbridge's Hogwarts High Inquisitor. — Suze (@suzemue) November 22, 2024

Lmaooooo so is she leaving congress? If so, this is a win ? — ? Eléna Lynn ? (@bluspacewizard) November 22, 2024

Well, that's one way to tank a currency.? — Millard Burch (@43wes43) November 22, 2024

Here comes dumb, dumber and dumbest trio — Lets Go Mets (@LETS_G0_METS) November 22, 2024

To summarize, the woman who believes Democrats control the weather is heading a new subcommittee on a fake agency run by two self-serving billionaires. What could go wrong?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy