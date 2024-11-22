‘You mean a fake club’: Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Elon Musk’s DOGE and the internet is destroying her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene officially joins Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and promptly gets roasted by the internet.
Following his re-election, Donald Trump announced he was creating a new government department called DOGE. Headed by billionaire Tesla founder Musk and entrepreneur and failed presidential candidate Ramaswamy, DOGE is supposed to help make the government more efficient by reducing waste and cutting costs. It’s not even an official department since an act of Congress is needed to make it an official government entity. However, Musk already gave DOGE a government check mark on X, seemingly believing that’s enough to validate his little club. What makes his club especially ridiculous is that an official agency, the Government Accountability Office, already tracks federal spending and performance.
Given that it’s a redundant agency run by two men doing the same job, DOGE hardly seems efficient. On top of that, there’s little reason to believe Musk and Ramaswamy know anything about how the government works and how its workforce functions. So far, their only plan appears to be to fire the vast majority of the federal workforce, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of veterans unemployed and crippling major agencies. As if DOGE couldn’t get more ridiculous, Greene has arrived on the scene.
Marjorie Taylor Greene joins DOGE
It appears Trump will continue utilizing his fake government agency to create more jobs for his favorite Republican allies. Far-right Republican Greene is among Trump’s most loyal followers. As a conspiracy theorist who has touted white supremacist views, called for political violence, and tried to overturn the 2020 election and have Joe Biden impeached, Greene is quite in line with Trump’s other controversial cabinet and administration picks. As a result, Trump made her head of a new House subcommittee that will work directly with DOGE.
Greene’s subcommittee will be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency. In a statement to CNBC, she expressed her excitement at working “hand in hand” with Trump, Musk, and Ramaswamy and touted her plan to fire government “bureaucrats.” It’s unclear what exactly she and her subcommittee will be doing. However, it doesn’t appear “efficient” at all to continue pouring people and resources into an unofficial and redundant agency. The same people crying about government waste are now creating a “subcommittee” for a fake government agency.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin issued a statement on Greene’s news, noting that it’s becoming “hard to keep track of all the new departments and bureaucracies the Republicans are setting up” to deal with government efficiency. He sarcastically called Greene “a noted student of American government” while expressing skepticism for her team-up with “two unvetted billionaires” who stand to earn billions more under Trump. X users quickly joined in to destroy Greene’s imaginary role in a “fake club” that isn’t even recognized by the U.S. government.
To summarize, the woman who believes Democrats control the weather is heading a new subcommittee on a fake agency run by two self-serving billionaires. What could go wrong?
Published: Nov 22, 2024 11:59 am