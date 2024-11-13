‘That doesn’t sound so efficient’: MSNBC host digs into Trump’s ridiculous Department of Government Efficiency

An MSNBC host is digging into Donald Trump’s ridiculous new Department of Government Efficiency, which Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will run.

Ever since Musk went full MAGA and seemingly became Trump’s righthand man after the election, many have been waiting to see what role he will be given in Trump’s administration. Musk serving in any role on Trump’s team is quite concerning, considering the massive conflicts of interest it would come with. Despite questions of conflicts of interest, Trump invented a new government role for Musk. He and Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As the name suggests, Musk and Ramaswamy are charged with creating a smaller, more efficient government. Their job will be to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.” The new department has sparked concern and mockery online, especially since it’s literally named after the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin. Meanwhile, Musk has no government experience and knows nothing about government efficiency and regulation. It’s not hard to see how he might simply use this role to further line his own pockets and hasten his trillionaire status. An MSNBC host also had questions about just how “efficient” DOGE will be.

MSNBC host lays into Trump’s DOGE

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pointed out the irony in Trump’s new DOGE. Despite supposedly being the department of “efficiency,” it’s oddly being run by two men doing the same thing. She stated, “It’s the Department of Government Efficiency, and they’ve got two guys running it, Vivek and Elon. That doesn’t sound so efficient.” Ruhle isn’t the only one to question the seemingly unnecessary dual leadership of the program. Senator Elizabeth Warren also sarcastically noticed DOGE was off to a “great start” with its split leadership. “Two people do the work of one person,” she wrote. “Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient.”

It remains unclear why Musk and Ramaswamy are sharing the role of DOGE. That’s not even the biggest problem with the department, though. For one, the agency technically doesn’t even exist since an official government agency requires an act of Congress to be created. As mentioned above, there are also conflicts of interest to worry about. Even the name itself appears to be a nod to a conflict of interest, as it teases benefiting a Musk-supported cryptocurrency. Then, these two men are both beneficiaries of government spending yet are being put in charge of approving or cutting government expenditures.

To top it all off, Musk has already warned America that it will face “hardship” under Trump. He was seemingly referring to his desire to drastically cut government spending and destroy social programs, which could spark an economic calamity. Essentially, he warned America outright that if he were given a role in the Trump administration, citizens would suffer financially with only a vague promise that things might eventually get better. Now, Musk has the potential to make the hardships a reality with his ironically inefficient new role in DOGE.

