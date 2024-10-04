‘Yes they can control the weather:’ Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats are using Hurricane Helene to win the election

Marjorie Taylor Greene has said some off the rails things in the past. Claiming that Democrats control the weather? That’s a new one. The representative from Georgia took to X to basically blame Democrats for Hurricane Helene.

Weather is a science based practice but for Marjorie Taylor Greene, she seems to think that it can be controlled. Girl, did you watch Twisters and think that’s what was happening? Weather itself is not man-made. We can, however, make weather conditions worse with global warming, hence the uptick in storms.

“Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done,” she wrote on the social media platform and…well, I’ve got questions. Who exactly can I contact about the weather? Because I would love if it was a cool 75 degrees all year round. That’s the ideal temperature.

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

She is insinuating that because the hurricane hit primarily red areas on the electoral map that the Democrats created the storm to attack voters. Ma’am, I need you to go back to study 8th grade science. “This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election,” she wrote.

Many online took to mocking her, pointing out that weather cannot be controlled. “So you’re going to blame the hurricane if and when Trump loses? Got it,” one user wrote. One meteorologist made a great point. “As a meteorologist, I need to hear more.”

Everyone was seemingly in agreement on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s posts though. “This may be one of the most ridiculous posts of all time. I don’t even have words for this.”

Weather cannot be controlled, Marjorie

This is…just sad. I don’t understand how people like Marjorie Taylor Greene can hold positions of power and then log onto social media and say that the weather can be controlled. Former Democratic candidate for Congress, Russell Foster even mocked her on X about her claims.

“If we control the weather then why the hell do we have such droughts around the world & wildfires getting worse each year? They could just turn the rain on & refill the billions of gallons of water America is needing right now & stop the fires,” he wrote. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is dumb AF.”

The reality of the situation is that the MAGA fans will say whatever they need to to anger a base. Did a natural disaster destroy your home? The Democrats were behind it! Is it too cold outside for your dog? Blame the left. They will literally say anything if it puts blame on the left and now, that includes saying Democrats caused a hurricane.

Actually, a hurricane is started when warm water meets moist air as the earth is rotating at the right moment and they can (and do) devastated areas in their path. No matter the political leanings there. Hurricane Sandy destroyed areas of New York and New Jersey but that doesn’t fit Marjorie Taylor Greene’s narrative.

