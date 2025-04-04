Ben Shapiro tears into Donald Trump as he shames his taxing of the American people

Ben Shapiro, a right-wing commentator and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, criticized Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs. It seems that not even a figure heavily associated with MAGA could defend how Trump is allegedly starting a trade war.

Recommended Videos

Trump announced the sweeping tariff policy he’s imposing on nations around the world. To the Trump administration, this measure is just a means to balance the “unfair” trade practices. It’s unclear how Trump and his insiders calculated the tariffs imposed on the listed foreign countries. Regardless, the Liberation Day tariffs are steep and expected to raise prices on automobiles, basic commodities, and technology.

“Yesterday, President Trump declared that it was, in fact, Liberation Day. His giant tariff policy, which he dropped on the market unilaterally, probably unconstitutionally,” Ben Shapiro said regarding Trump’s announcement. This was a surprising critique, given that The Daily Wire host has been an avid supporter of Trump.

“Well, here’s the thing. The president’s version of international trade is probably mistaken,” Shapiro boldly claimed at the start of his podcast show. He argued that both Democrats and Republicans have propagated the myth that the American economy is failing. Simply put, Shapiro believes Trump is misguided by the same myth.

Shapiro explained that manufacturing from 1997 to 2024 in the United States has been steadily increasing. “In 1997, we were producing $1.4 trillion. In 2025, we’re producing $2.4 trillion.” He then proceeded to dispel the myth that Americans are manufacturing fewer goods.

Is Ben Shapiro becoming a reasonable MAGA member?

Needless to say, Shapiro was lauded for being level-headed with his analysis of the economy. One comment from his YouTube comment section reads, “I applaud you for being the first right-wing commentator to criticize Trump.” Others praised Shapiro for holding Trump accountable.

The Daily Wire

It seems that even social media users on the other side of the fence agree with Shapiro. Most of them spammed the “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point” meme. Meanwhile, others begrudge him for helping elect President Trump in the first place. One X user accusatorily reminded Shapiro, “Hey @benshapiro—we TOLD you this was what he would do. HE told you.”

@JoJoFromJerz

Although Democrat politicians and left-leaning commentators have warned against the impacts of Trump tariffs, voters largely dismissed these concerns. While Shapiro may be speaking out again Trump a bit too late, it’s better than him never saying anything at all.

Regardless of his party affiliation, Shapiro’s critique of Trump and his tariffs is a refreshing take. It’s also preferable to have him be the one to deliver these comments. After all, his viewership is largely Republican and conservative, meaning analysis of Trump’s policy doesn’t come off as partisan because of his affiliation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]