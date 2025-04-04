Russell Brand is officially charged with sexual assault

Time to throw out that copy of My Booky Wook. Russell Brand has been charged with two counts of rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Recommended Videos

The announcement was made by Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North. She went on to clarify what the charges were in relation to. “These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women,” she said.

The ead investigator Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy released a statement, saying “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.” He went on to ask “anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Previously, Brand denied all allegations, saying that his sexual encounters were all consensual. In 2023, Brand was accused of sexually abusing and emotionally harming four woman, as reported by The Sunday Times newspaper and British broadcaster Channel 4.

Russell Brand took to social media to post his response to the charges, posting a video extremely close to his face while he was seemingly on vacation somewhere…Brand claims he was sent multiple messages of support. “We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there is so little touch in the British government,” Brand said. He goes on to say that the law has become a kind of “weapon.”

It does seem, based on this response, that Brand is blaming the government and the law for the allegations and charges against him.

Otherwise, Brand has been “tweeting through it,” as many would say. Since posting his response, he’s shared a video about fluoride in the water, tweeted about Bill Gates, and shared something else about President Donald Trump.

Brand does have right-wing pundits like Steven Crowder on this side (if that says anything) but one X user really nailed the issue with all of this. “You know society is f***ed when a man is charged with five sex offences including rape and the first thing they have to say is ‘thank you for everyone’s messages of support.’”

(featured image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]