The latest inane ‘Superman’ discourse is about…his super-sized posterior?

James Gunn’s Superman is a highly anticipated reimagining of the iconic DC Comics hero. With that comes a lot of fans with hot takes, some who are only there to hate on anything that is not their favorite version of the character.

Recommended Videos

Which is how we ended up where we are. That thing being talking about Superman’s back side. Honestly, I wish I was kidding. But to be fair, I have laughed harder at a bunch of replies just defending an actor’s right to having a “fat a**” (complimentary) on X. Every single reply is just hyping up star David Corenswet and honestly it would be kind of sweet if it wasn’t centered around an absolutely baffling thing to complain about.

Apparently this has been a thing. That they’re mad that there are moments you can see Superman’s backside? Sorry he literally wears underwear on the outside of his outfit. It is bound to happen. But again, the replies to this truly have me in stitches. One user wrote “Heterosexual men not wanting to go see the new Superman movie because Superman has cake is crazy.”

Others all had some variation of saying that even they weren’t “that miserable” to be hating on this aspect of Superman.

To be fair, it is a baffling thing to focus on but it does actually paint a bigger picture of the problem with people who only want “their” vision of something to come to life. What? Were you fine with Henry Cavill making eggs shirtless in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice but not a fully clothed Superman in the James Gunn world?

The way that the internet works is a wild place. One moment, you have people so excited about a trailer. The next, they’re complaining about the most minute thing.

If your only complain is that he fills out the Superman suit…

With Superman, there is a lot to unpack. You have fans of the Christopher Reeve (and by extension Brandon Routh) movies anxious about what is going to happen to the beloved hero. Then you have the “Snyder Bros” who continue to fight back against anyone attempting to tell stories other than Zack Snyder.

So James Gunn’s look at the Man of Steel has a lot to live up to. I have my opinions on Snyder’s take on Superman (I don’t hate Man of Steel but I also think that they made that character someone other than Clark Kent). But what really matters is that the world needs Superman right now and I am excited to see how James Gunn and David Corenswet bring him to life in this franchise.

Still, I think it is funny that people are so defensive of any changes to Superman that they are willing to throw the microscope on Superman’s butt and focus their ire there. I mean…maybe that’s a good thing if the only thing you can find to complain about is that you think Supes’ butt is too big? I mean, couldn’t be me but to each their own.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]