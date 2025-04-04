‘I blazed through’: Don’t ask Parker Posey who dies on ‘The White Lotus’

If there is one thing we know we can expect with The White Lotus it is that someone has to die. Sometimes, we see a limb or we have somewhat of an idea but season 3 really made it impossible for us to know who is gone.

So impossible in fact, the cast doesn’t even know. To be fair, star Parker Posey doesn’t remember but still. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick Schwarzenegger talked about how excited he was to watch the finale with the audience. “I’m just excited to watch the finale with the rest of the world because I actually have no idea what happens.”

It led to Natasha Rothwell saying how people who work in the hotel hospitality industry love Belinda because they understand her pain. “I travel a lot, and I’ll have hotel and spa staff come up to me like, ‘Thank you so much for representation. We have to deal with some crazy guests, and you show how much we have to hold it in. They better not kill you!'”

And then came Parker Posey. Out of season 3, she ended up playing the character that people quote the most. Victoria Ratliff is a woman from North Carolina and her accent has had many fans posting “Piper, no!” out of love for her. But when asked about the finale, Posey revealed that she doesn’t remember who died.

“I forgot who died. It was so stressful when I read it. The dark stuff, I blazed through,” Posey said. Which, to be fair, does say a lot because if it was that tense, I also would forget what happened.

Mike White though hopes we leave with a satisfied feeling

Mike White, aka Ned Schneebly, brought us The White Lotus from season 1 on. And it is his twisted mind that we are gifted with week after week. Which is why when something happens that we don’t like, Mike White gets the blame for it. And maybe rightfully so.

After the cast revealed they didn’t know what happened or, as Charlotte Le Bon omniously said “People are going to hate Mike White,” White himself talked about the ending. He said that he hopes it is a good sadness and not people getting mad at him though.

“My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the f***?’ sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions. You just hope you stick the landing,” he said. And to be fair, he has stuck the landing the last two seasons so I don’t really see how season 3 could be any different. But it does have me on edge.

Right now, we have a war between the resort and locals, we have thieves, a white North Carolina dad with money issues (the most dangerous thing of all), and a lot of things up in the air as we head into the finale for the show. So what is going to happen at the White Lotus in Thailand? We don’t know and neither does Parker Posey.

