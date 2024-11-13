Republicans and MAGA supporters have consistently claimed that Democrats can somewhat “control” the weather. A TikTok skit by Dimpey (@itsdimpey) singlehandedly highlights the absurdity of their claim.

Recommended Videos

In the skit, Dimpey impersonated several blue and red states. California and Washington both beg the incoming Hurricane Rafael to get vengeance on states that voted primarily for Donald Trump. “I need you to take a trip to the East Coast and whoop Florida’s as-!” California and Washington include South Carolina and Georgia in their growing hitlist.

Hurricane Rafael was confused and asked, “Wait, what is going on? You want me to get the whole East Coast?” Texas, another red state, decided to explain that California and Washington were out for vendetta after the 2024 presidential election.

The two states were ecstatic for Rafael to devastate 86% of Americans in the East Coast and the Midwest. Of course, they made exceptions for their Democratic allies like New York and Virginia. They encouraged Rafael, saying, “You gotta do what you gotta do.”

Democrats can’t control the weather

Rafael was horrified and awkwardly left the country. It decided not to surrender to Washington and California’s demands. This skit should settle the record straight: Democrats can’t control the weather. Otherwise, they could send storms to Florida, Georgia, and the rest of the Midwest.

Yall I am SCREAMING ? pic.twitter.com/sBLNpW3s88 — ALMA SUONO – Jimeesha Cantore Hurricane Hunter (@AlmaSuono) November 12, 2024

Several comments from the TikTok video wanted Hurricane Rafael to come to their states. One comment reads, “Listen, I’m from Florida. Please bring it in.” Another added, “Me living on the east coast co-signing.” Even blue voters in states that elected Trump would gladly welcome the hurricane because of the devastating election outcome.

Last October, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spread a conspiracy theory that Democrats are capable of controlling storms. As comedic as that sounds, MTG was dead serious about the claim. She spread a misleading example and made her followers believe that hurricanes can be weaponized against political opponents. It sounds like a silly story that could be laughed at, but several Trump supporters take these claims as facts.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy