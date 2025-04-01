I wouldn’t try to fight Ana de Armas after seeing footage from ‘Ballerina’

The Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon had plenty for fans to talk about. We learned a lot more about the John Wick universe, including getting a deeper look at Ballerina. And honestly, I would not ever want to fight Ana de Armas.

One of the teases the studio gave to us was a scene where de Armas is fighting off an assassin in a restaurant. Not only does she beat this man and take him out with three shots to the head but then she goes to another part of the restaurant, finds another assassin, and fights them off with a bunch of plates and one gun they were both trying to grab for. We get to see a bit of how de Armas’ fighting style is different from Keanu Reeves’ as John Wick and that’s kind of awesome.

There is a lot of stuff that really works about the way de Armas carries action sequences. We saw it a bit in No Time to Die but her ability as an action performer changes by character. With Ballerina, her character is trained in ballet and de Armas herself even pointed out that that training changes the way a person moves and would fight.

But what I think is fascinating about the ever growing world of John Wick is that they do keep bringing it back to the Baba Yaga.

Baba Yaga vs. Ballerina is going to slay

During the trailer, we got to see John and Eve (de Armas) are facing off with each other. He is there to hunt her down and he gives her an option: Walk away or fight. She refuses and we didn’t get to see the two fighting each other but the hint was enough to get us excited!

The joy about the John Wick movies is that there is going to be a lot of action and you’re going to love it. Ballerina‘s deeper look did not disappoint. But as I said, I love that it is a different kind of approach to action than something like Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves in the previous films. Which I do think is a fun thing about this franchise.

Instead of forcing all these characters into a blanket action style, they’re all allowed to find the way their character will move and that’s fun to watch with each new character that appears. For now though, we know a little about Ballerina. And it is enough to have me excited for now.

