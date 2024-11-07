‘…Because you voted for Trump lol’: The internet warns Trump supporters about the devastating consequences of the extreme policies they voted for

Emotions are high after the results of the 2024 presidential elections turned out. With Donald Trump poised to return as president, Harris’ supporters came to Twitter to air out their grievances.

Many were particularly concerned about the fate of abortion and healthcare in the United States. The Trump-Vance ticket has propagated false information about abortion. Vance himself claimed to be in support of a national abortion ban in 2022, something Trump may support.

One Twitter pointed out the irony of Republicans for caring more about the death of a squirrel over stories of women dying under abortion restrictions. The tweet reads, “Gotta give it to Republicans for caring more about the life of a squirrel than all the pregnant women who died under their abortion bans.”

Another Twitter user fumed, “Imagine getting a woman pregnant and wanting her to get an abortion, but she can’t because you voted for Trump, lol.”

Imagine getting a woman pregnant and wanting her to get an abortion but she can’t because you voted for trump lol. — MISS VIRGO (@varruechexo) November 5, 2024

Men and women were heavily divided about who to vote for. More women leaned towards Harris, and men preferred Trump. While reasons for voting Trump may differ, many women were concerned about having abortion rights taken away from them. Regardless, the possible rollbacks on abortion will also leave men with no choice but to provide for children they never planned for.

Abortion was on the ballot, and so was healthcare. Trump supported the idea of terminating the Affordable Healthcare Act in his first term. He hasn’t made an explicit claim during his stint in the 2024 presidential campaign period. Trump’s campaign claims that their ticket will improve the healthcare system by making it affordable and providing more insurance options. Despite those promises, Trump hasn’t explained his platform on healthcare thoroughly. This lack of information legitimizes the concerns for the future of healthcare in the US.

This election wasn’t just about abortion rights

The Trump campaign launched an attack against the LGBTQ+ community. They zeroed in on anti-trans ads, which were targeted to damage the Harris campaign. These ads weren’t just for pure fearmongering purposes. Trump, during his campaign, vowed to end gender-affirming care for minors. These services may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for trans and non-binary people.

it is not just abortions. the department of education, climate, middle class, lgbtq community, immigrant families. but hey, trump handled OBAMA’S economy (it was NOT his) well so f all that right ? y’all are sick individuals — she ♕ (@livreigns) November 6, 2024

Immigrants were also scapegoated by Trump and Vance throughout their campaign. Socially, the duo has disparaged Haitian immigrants by accusing them of eating dogs and cats. They didn’t stop there, because Trump has vowed to commit “the largest deportation operation in American history.” This includes revoking the temporary protected status of legal Haitian migrants and deporting undocumented agricultural workers en masse.

Trump has made several draconic threats during his campaign. Ultimately, his fearmongering against ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals won him the election.

Donald Trump has won, marking the end of America’s liberal democracy era and the start of America’s christo-fascist era, bringing with it an extremist, vengeful executive, legislative, and judicial fascist oligarchy enacting a full surveillance state, nationwide abortion ban,… — Good Morning, Bad News (@GoodMornBadNews) November 6, 2024

