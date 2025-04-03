‘Solo Leveling Ragnarok’ chapter 47 release date, confirmed

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 will reveal what became of Suho after he chose to defy the system. Anticipation for chapter 47 is at an all-time high, as it will also conclude the first season of the manhwa.

Jinwoo single-handedly defeated Beru and brought the remaining S-rank Korean hunters home. Meanwhile, Suho overcame an intense trial that killed him multiple times. For Solo Leveling fans, it’s a double whammy that both the anime and the sequel’s manhwa are taking a pause, though at least there’s still chapter 47 to look forward to with Solo Leveling Ragnarok.

Korean readers have been able to access the manhwa’s latest chapter through KakaoPage since April 2, 2025. Unfortunately for international readers, chapter 47 has yet to be translated and released on Tapas. Currently, the English manhwa is running behind, but if the release schedule remains consistent, readers can expect Chapter 47 to be published on June 14, 2025, in English on Tapas.

Although season one of Solo Leveling Ragnarok already concluded in Korea, it’s unknown when the manhwa will make a comeback. It may take a few months or more for Sung Suho to grace our screens once more.

Chapter 46 recap

Suho had to confront “himself” from another dimension. This version of Suho has the same abilities, but the alternate Suho had a better life than the original Suho did—so not only was the challenge physically taxing, but it was also emotionally exhausting.

The challenge was made to test Suho’s mental fortitude. Aside from being faced with a better version of himself, he was also killed by his copy hundreds of times. It was pure torture, but he eventually overcame himself. Through this challenge, Suho was forced to decide between three different classes. Being made to choose only angered Suho, so he decided to take all three paths instead.

It’s unknown what Suho’s official class title became after he defied the system, but that’s hopefully what Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 47 will explore.

