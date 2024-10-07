‘Yes they can control the weather’: Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on unhinged conspiracy theory about Democrats and hurricanes

Marjorie Taylor Greene would have been hilarious if most of the things she said were satire. Now she thinks that Democrats can control hurricanes.

On Twitter and Instagram, Greene claimed, “They can control the weather.” The Georgia Representative did not phrase this tweet as a joke and made the same claims a few days ago. In fact, she went on to state that “anyone who says don’t, or make fun of this, is lying to you.”‘ She also cited a speech by former CIA Director John Brennan on geoengineering to “prove” that the Democratic Party is capable of controlling the weather through Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI).

Yes they can control the weather.



Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it.



Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you.



By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/V0l0yts3dw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) October 6, 2024

I didn’t think Democrats could be airbenders, but here we are.

Perhaps the irony of Greene’s claim comes from the fact that SAI is a method developed to solve a problem she doesn’t believe in: climate change. Unfortunately, her tweet gained over 59,000 likes. Those who agreed with Greene also believed that climate change isn’t real and that it’s all the Democrats’ fault.

A convenient pseudo-scientist

The video proof Greene presented is misleading and unrelated to her claim. Not everyone can understand what Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) is, but Brennan himself explained the method in layman’s terms. SAI can’t form hurricanes nor drive the direction of typhoons. What SAIs can do is reflect solar radiation back into space to cool the Earth’s crust.

Tropical cyclones develop over warm oceans. The water vapor from these warm oceans condenses into clouds, and the heat produced by the atmosphere turns the air lighter. This is how storms are formed and how they’re pushed on land. SAIs have nothing to do with storms, as per Greene’s example.

This isn’t the first time Greene misappropriated examples to stir a commotion online. Greene has been vocally skeptical about climate change on multiple occasions. Earlier in 2023, however, Greene used the example of climate change to dissuade migrants from coming to the United States.

Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t consistent with her stances regarding climate issues. It goes to show that she’ll say anything if it’s politically convenient.

