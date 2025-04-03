Adam Kinzinger roasts Elon Musk for losing ‘bigly’ after Wisconsin political stunt

Against all odds, Susan Crawford won the election to become the next Wisconsin Supreme Court judge. Her opponent, Brad Schimel, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and financially backed by Elon Musk.

Musk had shown interest in the local election on X. He wrote, “What’s at issue here is control of the US House of Representatives. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization!”

The tech billionaire didn’t limit his support to words. He attended a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to campaign for Schimel. Musk reportedly gave away three $1 million checks to “spokespersons” for the conservative candidate. In total, Musk, PAC America, and other affiliated groups poured over $20 million into this race for Schimel.

Despite these efforts, Musk’s candidate did not prevail. Many left-leaning social media users celebrated Crawford’s 10-point win and mocked Musk’s interference. Former Illinois Representative Adam Kizinger wrote on X, “Looks like @elonmusk lost bigly.” His remark borrows President Trump’s frequent use of ‘bigly.’

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also lauded Crawford’s win online. He shared on X, “Elon Musk spent millions in a failed scheme to buy a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. Voters decisively rejected Donald Trump, Musk, and the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand.” Crawford’s win keeps Democrats at a lead in the Wisconsin Supreme Court at 4-3. The next Wisconsin Supreme Court election is set for April 2026.

Voting against Elon Musk

Political streamer Hasan Piker also dunked on Musk online. He wrote, “Maybe you shouldn’t have showed up to Wisconsin, man. I think people hate you there.”

Several voters from Wisconsin also voiced their sentiments. Some were disappointed at the amount of money being funneled into this race. A college student named Kenneth Gifford felt “Elon Musk [was] trying to buy votes” through this move. In line with these sentiments, Crawford also expressed pride in defeating the world’s richest man.

“As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won,” Crawford said in her speech.

Many were disappointed at the amount of money that was funneled into this election. Musk wasn’t the only billionaire to donate to this campaign. Democratic mega-donor George Soros also gave $2 million in support of Susan Crawford. It’s a much smaller sum compared to Musk and Co.’s whopping $20 million for Schimel, but it’s not just the amount voters bemoan. Rather, it’s the influence these billionaires can have on voters and the democratic process.

Voters have disavowed Musk’s attempt to sway the election’s outcome. Nevertheless, the problem of “mega-donors” in elections remains.

